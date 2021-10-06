Khloe Kardashian sizzled in the stunning beach snaps she posted on her verified Instagram account recently

The reality TV star's daughter, True Thompson, was busy playing with beach sand next to her momma who was busy posing for the snaps

Kim Kardashian took to her sis' comment section to applaud her for looking gorgeous in the beach photos

Khloe Kardashian looked sizzling hot in the stunning beach pics she posted on social media recently. The reality TV star served her worldwide followers body goals with the pics of herself with her daughter, True Thompson.

Khloe Kardashian looked sizzling in the stunning beach snaps she posted. Image: @khloekardashian

Source: UGC

Even Khloe's sister, Kim Kardashian, had to stan because her sis was sizzling in the photos. Reacting to the snaps posted by Khloe Kardashian on Instagram on Tuesday, October 5, Kim commented:

"Wow!!! Goals."

Khloe's followers and entertainment industry peers also took to her comment section on the photo-sharing app to applaud her for being in the perfect physical shape of her life. Check out some of the comments below:

_Doaaa_ said:

"A mermaid!! gorgeous as always, Koko."

Kourtneyksassy wrote:

"The last two photos are the cutest."

Simonhuck commented:

"Can we work out together? Because I need these results."

Itsme_tess02 said:

"Koko!!! Your soul is glowing together with this beautiful sun. ILYSM!!!"

Obsessionkylie added:

"Getting hotter and hotter."

Kim Kardashian shares rare snap of Rob out for dinner with Khloe & Kourtney

In other entertainment news, Legit.ng reported that anytime Rob Kardashian makes an appearance on his sister's social media, it is a happy day for Keeping up with the Kardashians fans. This time around, Kim shared a snap of her brother looking happy and healthy, smiling while enjoying a lovely meal with the family.

Rob distanced himself from the public eye a few years ago, after his engagement to the mother of his daughter, Blac Chyna ended in 2017.

Kim K gave followers on Instagram a rare glimpse into life post KUWTK. The celeb shared two snaps having dinner with Kourtney and her boyfriend Travis as well as Khloe and Rob.

The family looked delighted to be spending some quality time with each other but the most exciting thing for fans was seeing Rob out with his sisters.

Source: Legit.ng