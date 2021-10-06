35 women have been selected for the ElectHER Future Lawmakers Programme from across six geo-political zones in Nigeria

FCT, Abuja - Joyce Daniels, a social engineering practitioner, is among the 35 women from across six geo-political zones in Nigeria elected to lead the ElectHER Future Lawmakers Programme.

ElectHER Future Lawmakers Programme is an intensive six-month legislative and leadership development programme, that aims to change the political narrative of representation, especially for women in the country.

Joyce Daniels set to lead the ElectHER Future Lawmakers Programme for six months. Photo credit: Joyce Daniels

Source: Facebook

Legit.ng gathered that the programme targets legislative and leadership development programme for aspiring female lawmakers between 25 and 45.

Daniels, a speaker and moderator who has shaped the MC and events moderating industry and trained thousands of others in 14 years of business, has always shown great interest in politics and nation-building.

She said, in a statement seen by Legit.ng:

“This fellowship serves as the confluence of passion and skill, and the opportunity of refining the leader in me.”

Leading to their orientation ceremony held on September Sunday, 26, 22 of the 35 fellows vied for the position of class governor.

During the two-stage selection process, votes from the general public totalled 5,775 in the first stage of the selection process.

As a result, five of the 22 candidates emerged as the top finalists. They were, Joyce Daniels, Olaboopo Olubukola Rainat, Chikas Kumle, Rabi Adamu Musa, and Nella Andem-Ewa.

The second stage maintained transparency and a fair playing field as fellows voted their preferred choice of class governor anonymously. The results presented a landslide victory for Daniels while Barr. Rabi Musa came in second place.

In her remarks, Daniels affirmed that she sees the lives of each fellow transform by being on this journey.

She said she remains committed to applying her exceptional skills, capacity and competencies, working alongside her deputy to ensure a seamless, harmonious, productive relationship amongst the fellows, the faculty and the organisers.

She advocates for women’s leadership across appointive and elective offices and prepares herself to take various leadership roles.

At the orientation ceremony, Chairman Platform Capital, Dr Akintoye Akindele, congratulated the 35 women selected for the ElectHER Future Lawmakers Programme, urging them to set the pathway for future lawmakers and aspirants in Nigeria and across Africa.

Members of the ElectHER Advisory Committee also gave congratulatory messages during the ceremony.

They include ace musician; Mr. Dapo Oyewole, Director of Programs, Yiaga Africa, Cynthia Mbamalu among others.

Queen Zainab Abiola speaks on Women’s Affirmative Action

Meanwhile, the founder of Akasooba Centre for Peace and Conflict Resolution, ACPCR, and the Akasoba of Kalabari Kingdom, Rivers state, Queen Zainab Abiola has hailed Nigerian women for actively participating in the struggle for Nigerian independence.

Mrs Abiola made the remarks at an international luncheon for women groups in Abuja as part of the activities organized by the Centre to mark Nigeria’s 61st Anniversary.

She recalled that as a delegate in the pre-independence constitutional conference, great women including villagers championed the social, economic and political emancipation of women.

