Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu of Lagos state, has consented to the law stopping media parade of suspects

The Attorney-General of the state, who is also the Commissioner for Justice, Moyosore Onigbanjo made this known on Tuesday, October 5

Meanwhile, the governor consented to this law so as to ensure the fundamental rights of suspects and persons are protected by the justice system

Lagos state- The Governor of Lagos state, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, has taken a step to see to the protection of the rights of suspects and persons in the state.

Vanguard reports that Sanwo-Olu, on Tuesday, October 5, signed the Administration of Criminal Justice (Amendment) Law of Lagos State 2021, which prohibits the media parade of suspects, Vanguard reported also.

With the new ACJL signed into law by the governor, the media parade of suspects by law enforcement officers is now abated.

Governor Sanwo-Olu signs law protecting suspects from being paraded by law enforcements officers. Photo credit: The Lagos State Government

Source: Facebook

Sanwo-Olu wants to ensure the fundamental rights of suspects and persons that come into contact with the justice system, as enshrined in the Constitution are protected.

PAY ATTENTION: Subscribe to Digital Talk newsletter to receive must-know business stories and succeed BIG!

The Attorney-General and Commissioner for Justice, Moyosore Onigbanjo, SAN, who disclosed this, said Governor Sanwo-Olu assented to the law on Thursday, September 30, 2021, a report by The Sun News also indicate.

Onigbanjo said:

“The provisions include: conducting criminal proceedings through audio and video conferencing platform, powers of Chief Magistrate to visit Police Stations, prohibition of media parade of suspects, compensation to victims of crime, protective measures for victims and witnesses as well as the Establishment of a Crime Data Register and the Criminal Justice Sector Reform Committee to monitor the implementation of this Law.

“This further reinforces the commitment of Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu to the promotion of Law and Order, Protection of rights of Citizens, decongestion of our Correctional Facilities and ensure a crime-free society in Lagos State.”

Recall that the amendment law was first passed in Lagos State in 2007 and amended in 2011 (more than 10 years ago).

Lagos seeks special status from FG, demands review of revenue formula

Meanwhile, Legit.ng had earlier reported that in a move that might annoy some northern states, Lagos state government has demanded a new revenue sharing formula.

The state government says the new formula must be fair, equitable and reflect the contribution of stakeholders to the common purse.

This was disclosed by Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu while speaking during a two-day southwest zonal public hearing on the review of the revenue allocation formula organised by Revenue Mobilisation Allocation and Fiscal Commission (RMAFC).

Gbajabiamila speaks about rumoured ambition to takeover Sanwo-Olu's job

In another development, the speaker of the House of Representatives, Femi Gbajabiamila, has reacted to the reports claiming that he intends to contest the 2023 governorship election in Lagos state.

Legit.ng gathered that Gbajabiamila speaking in an interview with Channels Television dismissed the speculations as untrue.

According to him, Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu was doing a great job in the midst of the difficult time Lagos has had.

Source: Legit Newspaper