The Instagram account of Ex-BBNaija season six housemate, Tega has been deactivated over constant dragging by Nigerians

The married reality star got everyone talking following her escapades with a male housemate, Boma and fans can't stop talking about the incident

The deactivation of her Instagram page has sparked reactions with many suggesting that the bullying she has received since she got out of the Big Brother house is enough

Big Brother Naija (BBNaija) Shine Ya Eyes ex-housemate Tega Dominic has deactivated her verified Instagram page.

Tega deactivates her Instagram page. Credit: @itstegadominicbbnaija @bomaakpore

Source: Instagram

The reality star has faced constant dragging since she came out of the house and has publicly apologised over her romance with fellow housemate, Boma.

Her apologies and reconciliation with her husband are not enough for Nigerians as they keep dragging her online and always referring to her affairs with Boma in the BBNaija house.

Tega seems fed up with the entire back and forth and has decided to shut her eyes to all the Instagram bullies.

PAY ATTENTION: Subscribe to Digital Talk newsletter to receive must-know business stories and succeed BIG!

See a screenshot of Tega's deactivated Instagram page below:

Fans react

Internet users have reacted differently to the news of Tega's Instagram page deactivation with many suggesting that Nigerians forced her to make such a drastic decision.

Legit.ng captured some of the reactions, read below:

Scoobynero:

"She say she no KPANSH, please y’all let her be."

4wardmart:

"Boma should stop talking anyhow too cos d guy d make matter worst for her."

Officialaisha05:

"The fame she ordered vs the fame she got."

Naemerem_emma_:

"Why She d get depressed ontop script."

9ine_marley:

"She has been posting and responding to trolls alot instead of focusing on the positive, this is social media and you can't win, it will only get you messed up mentally."

_Jesiwealth:

"The funniest thing is the when she comes back they will still bully her, too bad."

Obaksolo:

"The hate people throw out here is terrible. Because they have a bitter life, bullying people is the only joy they experience b4 going back to their poverty. Tega also needs to understand that scrutiny comes with what she signed for. Either good or bad. SOCIAL MEDIA NO BE REAL LIFE."

Veronicasdaughter:

"Has the husband deactivated his own? He was pimping out his wife's newfound fame. I feel sad for her cos nobody Holy pass."

Tega reacts to claims of sleeping with Boma

The ex-BBNaija housemate has continued to react to fans' backlash she faced following her relationship with Boma in the house.

The mother of one clapped back at trolls and said the show is rated 18. Tega suggested the show needed to be increased to 40 to accommodate people's brains.

She said people perhaps reason with their eyes and not their brains.

Source: Legit