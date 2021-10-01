BBNaija Shine Ya Eye star, Tega Dominic, has continued to react to the backlash she faced on the show over her relationship with Boma

The mother of one replied claims that she slept with Boma in the Big Brother house and noted that the show is rated 18

According to her, people do not use their brains and the show ratings should perhaps be increased to over 40

Big Brother Naija season six ex-housemate, Tega Dominic, is obviously still having a hard time getting people to be on her side after her run on the show.

The BBNaija star has continued to field off attacks from critics who were displeased with her actions with her co-star on the show, Boma, despite her being a married woman.

In a recent Instagram live interview, Tega reacted to claims of having slept with Boma on the reality show.

Tega has reacted to claims that she slept with Boma in the BBNaija house. Photos: @its_tegadominic, @bomaakpore

Source: Instagram

According to the mother of one, who seemed in disbelief that people still felt that way, noted that the show is rated 18.

PAY ATTENTION: Join Legit.ng Telegram channel! Never miss important updates!

Not stopping there, she suggested that perhaps the show organisers increase the show’s age rating to over 40 because people appeared to reason with their eyes and not their brains.

In her words:

“I don’t get it when people say ‘you had sex in the house’ I’m just like really? I had sex in the house? Wow! For any reason, that show is rated 18. I think they should increase it to maybe 40-something years because some people dey think with their eyes dem no dey think with this side (their brains).”

See the video below:

Social media users react

Tega’s move at correcting the public opinion the fans had about her and Boma in the new interview did not seem to have the desired results.

Numerous social media users shared their different takes on it. While some were amused and called her fame hungry, others noted that even if the show is rated 18, she is a married woman.

Read some of their comments below:

Clear_stretch_marks:

“Tega and her husband are so hungry for fame but it’s not forth coming. .”

Hollawande:

“It’s not the sex.. its the fact that you are a married woman.”

Princessbase_:

“That doesn’t justify your bad conduct.”

Adornedbyely:

“It’s the “Confidently shameless” for me ... .”

Rashidatuumoru:

“What you did was wrong..going about kissing another man thats not your husband..I think she should even stop entertaining questions pertaining boma…cause her husband has forgiven, which is the only person he owes an apology to and move on.”

Life_of_perkinsz:

“It seems she don’t understand what she did, yes the show is 18+ and you have the right to do anything you want but for God sake you are married and sleeping with another man on a national broadcast is wrong.. you r lucky your husband have a soft heart honey.”

Jakieace:

“Someone that doesn’t have shame.”

Judyluvn:

“Tega please get a PR team!”

Nawa o.

No shame at all - Fans blast Tega's husband and Boma as they chill together in new video

There appears to be no bad blood between BBNaija star Tega’s husband and Tega’s ‘boyfriend’ on the show, Boma.

In a video making the rounds and causing a buzz on social media, Tega’s husband, Ajeboh and Boma were spotted laughing and discussing like friends.

This video went against the expectations of many fans of the show who had expected Ajeboh and Boma never to see eye to eye over his conduct with Tega in the BBNaija house.

It can be recalled that Tega and Boma ‘got intimate’ under the sheets and in the full glare of other housemates and viewers on different occasions.

Source: Legit.ng