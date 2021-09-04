Governor David Umahi of Ebonyi said the challenges being faced by the national chairman of the PDP, Uche Secondus, did not come to him as a surprise

The governor said he left the PDP to protest the injustice meted out to the south-east by the opposition party

Recently, the APC and the PDP have been having internal crises relating to the leadership of both parties

Ebonyi state - Governor David Umahi of Ebonyi has claimed that he had prior knowledge about the plots to remove Uche Secondus as the chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

Umahi, who was a former governor on the platform of the PDP before he defected to the All Progressives Congress (APC), made the disclosure on Friday, September 3, during a programme on Channels Television.

Umahi says he does not regret joining the APC. Photo: David Nweze Umahi

Source: Facebook

According to The Cable, he said the challenges Secondus if facing is because he was naïve

Umahi said:

“I won’t say I’m happy with what is happening to the chairman — Secondus — because he was a bit naive.''

The politician alleged that a particular governor in the PDP was trying to hijack the party.

He said:

''So, when I was leaving, I told them — do two things. I was told that the working committee, especially Secondus, was going to be unduly removed to give one man or two the leverage of owning the PDP. I said that should not happen, and I told Secondus and I told all the working committee when they visited me in Abuja.

“And the second one was — cede presidency to the south-east and we will all be together. But they did not. I think it is the will of God to be where I am and I’m very happy.”

Over the past few weeks, there have been several attempts to remove Secondus from his position, resulting in multiple court judgments barring and reinstating him as the party’s national chairman.

PDP chieftain accuses Secondus of failing to pay party dues

Meanwhile, the Rivers state chapter of the opposition Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has said that the party suspended the national chairman, Uche Secondus because he was not financially committed to the party.

The Punch reported that PDP chairman in the south-south state, Desmond Akawor, said this when he appeared as a guest on 92.3 Nigeria Info radio station on Thursday, September 2.

Asked why the state PDP does not want Secondus as the party’s national chairman, Akawor accused him (Secondus) of failing to pay his dues at the ward level.

Source: Legit