The minister of education, Adamu Adamu has reacted to the recent welfare for teachers’ promised by President Muhammadu Buhari

Adamu disclosed that the bill for the new retirement age of teachers which was announced by President Buhari is yet to be presented and approved

He hinted further that efforts are in place to increase the teachers’ payment in form of stipends, adding that automatic employment would be given to graduate upon graduation

FCT, Abuja- The Nigerian teachers on Tuesday, October 5, joined their counterparts all over the world to commemorate this year’s World Teachers Day.

The Punch reports that the federal government, to celebrate the teachers in the country, has promised good welfare packages.

Legit.ng gathered that at a programme organised to commemorate the day in Abuja, the minister of education, Adamu Adamu, said the harmonised bill for the new retirement age of teachers which was promised by President Muhammadu Buhari last year has not been presented to the National Assembly for approval.

President Muhammadu Buhari has rolled out good plans for teachers in the country. Photo credit: Femi Adesina

Source: Facebook

Recall that the president announced a new salary scale for teachers, as well as increased the retirement age from 60 to 65 years.

But Adamu, who was represented by the permanent secretary, Ministry of Education, Sonny Echono, at the event noted that the draft bill for harmonised retirement age for teachers/education officers in Nigeria 2020 was presented and approved by the Federal Executive Council on January 20, 2021 and is still awaiting presentation to the National Assembly.

According to the report, the two critical areas where teachers in the country are waiting anxiously for the government to redeem its promises are in the areas of new Teachers Salary Structure and the implementation of a new retirement age of 65, Vanguard also reported.

On the new promises, Echono said the president had rolled out plans to increase teachers’ quality through payment of stipends and offering automatic employment after graduation for graduates of education courses.

Meanwhile, Legit.ng had earlier reported that the federal government has approved the sum of N75,000 as a stipend per semester for Nigerian students undergoing degree programmes in Education in public universities across the country.

The Nigeria Certificate in Education (NCE) students will also get N50,000 as a stipend per semester.

It was gathered that the minister of education, Adamu Adamu, announced this on Tuesday, October 5, at the World Teachers’ Day celebration held at Eagle Square, Abuja.

