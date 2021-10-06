The first runner-up of the 2021 Big Brother Naija (BBNaija) edition, Liquorose, recently began her media tour following the end of the show, and she came through in style.

The Shine Ya Eyes star was a glowing beauty in her choice of outfit for her first day of doing interviews.

The ladies rocked similar outfits. Photo credit: @nancyisimeofficial, @liquorose

Source: Instagram

Sporting a blond bob hairdo, Liquorose looked radiant in a short two-piece suit with a side drape, designed by LuxbyBecca.

She paired the long-sleeved dress with some silver heeled sandals.

PAY ATTENTION: Install our latest app for Android, read best news on Nigeria’s #1 news app

Nancy Isime's look

While Liquorose was indeed a sight to behold, she isn't exactly the first to rock this look.

A week before, Nollywood actress and media personality, Nancy Isime, left jaws hanging as she shared photos of herself in the stunning design, only hers was created by a different designer, Julio Sagatha.

Here, Isime sported her signature platinum blond lowcut and accessorised the look with a pair of gold-coloured heeled sandals.

Interestingly, Sagatha was the brand behind Liquorose's debut look at the BBNaija grand opening.

Below is a photo of Isime in the stylish two-piece:

Two celebrities, same design

It is very common to see celebrities patronize the same fashion designers, but when it comes to rocking the same design, it is a different ball game.

Since celebrities strive to create a unique persona that stands out from others, most people living in the spotlight often like to go for unique looks that would impress their fans.

However, because it is rare for celebrities to rock the same designs does not mean that it doesn't happen, sometimes even intentionally. Just recently, Nollywood actress, Beverly Naya, and celebrity makeup artist, Anita Adetoye of Anita Brows were spotted in the same design by Ann Cranberry.

BBNaija Princess' glow-up

Big Brother Naija ex-housemate, Princess, might just be on her way to becoming one of the most stylish housemates of the Shine Ya Eyes edition if her recent photos are anything to go by.

The ex-housemate who had stayed in the house for three weeks didn't exactly leave an impression on viewers and it had a lot to do with her appearance, or lack of it - fashion-wise.

Well, it appears old things have passed away as the new Princess is quite a sight to behold.

Source: Legit.ng