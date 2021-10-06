A recent publication about a choice former Ghana's Most Beautiful Queen Emefa Akosua Adeti made appears to have caused a massive stir on social media

The beautiful lady identified as Emefa decided to choose money over heaven and managed to get netizens talking

Some people agreed with her position while others expressed surprise at the ex-beauty queen's stand

A recent publication by a trusted Ghanaian news media Yen.com.gh has revealed that Emefa Akosua Adeti, the co-host of Prime Morning on Joy Prime Channel and a past queen of Ghana's Most beautiful Queen, chose money over heaven upon being asked.

The beautiful young lady explained that she would choose money because when her mom died, she was told the mother was in heaven but to date, nothing has proven that to be true.

Many React as Past Ghana's Most Beautiful Queen Chooses Money over Heaven Photo credit: @kennyville_experience/Instagram

Source: UGC

Emefa said she would rather deal with what is tangible, which is money.

Netizens who saw the publication seemed to have mixed feelings about it.

Do you have a groundbreaking story you would like us to publish? Please reach us through info@corp.legit.ng!

Over 2000 of them hit the comments section to leave their opinions.

People were left divided

Kwame Gati:

"You made the right choice my dear. There is no heaven anywhere. Only lazy minded people who refused to use the brain think there is somewhere in the sky made of gold they going to walk on. Is so funny."

Edinam Bansah:

"Those of you insulting her, that's how that day u will be at the gate begging angel Gabriel wen I n Emefa will enter heaven with convoy, deputy Jesuses ayekoooo."

Goddred Appiah:

"Upon the sermons the pastors have been given, there people who still doesn't believe heaven exit. And insults doesn't convince such people but advise."

Peter Addo:

"She has chosen a correct answer because an unbeliever will not have any part in heaven in the first place so why are you guys attacking her.. Until she knows what heaven is all about and the reality she certainly cannot choose heaven.."

Adomako State Man:

"After death there is judgment, so Lazarus couldn't tell his family what he witnessed when he died after Jesus rose him?? No account was written down?? Those are the people who can objectively say there is heaven... This story ankasa no dey balance."

Man says he is willing to use parents for money rituals

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a man had declared his willingness to use parents for money rituals.

In a short video shared by @lindaikejiblog on Instagram, the unidentified man went on to affirm that his mother's pleas when carrying out the dastard act will fuel him to kill her faster.

When asked if he would still go on with the act even if the money will last for only 3 months, the man replied in affirmation while letting out somewhat a wicked laugh.

Source: Legit Newspaper