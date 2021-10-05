A Nigerian man has sparked outrage on social media after he declared being able to use his parents for money rituals without entertaining a second thought

In the disturbing video, the man said that his parents showed their neglect towards his success in life by not hustling

Responding to questions on his ability to make good his dastard promise, the man went on to reveal that he would still go ahead with it even if the money will just last for 3 months

A Nigerian man has stated that he can easily kill his parents for money rituals without feeling any remorse.

In a short video shared by @lindaikejiblog on Instagram, the unidentified man went on to affirm that his mother's pleas when carrying out the dastard act will fuel him to kill her faster.

On his reason for such ill-feeling towards his parents, the man slammed them for not hustling.

He said their refusal to work hard showed they didn't care about him.

When asked if he would still go on with the act even if the money will last for only 3 months, the man replied in affirmation while letting out somewhat a wicked laugh.

Mixed reactions trail the video

@official_iria wrote:

"That boy's thought process has been compromised. He should be taken off the street for rehab. Cos if he gets into the hands of bad people, he will be a good tool for them to perpetuate their heinous crimes. Don't underestimate the will of someone who has nothing to lose. The desperation speaks volume. Oh my poor Nigerian youth."

@sholeoba1 said:

"I won't lie o in be easy for ladies out there o only lady wey no get sence no dey make am now , but you see guys ha I feel watin this guy dey talk because as I dey now , I don frustrate like mad."

@ujubaybay remarked:

"Those laughing what exact is the nature of your illness ? This is pathetic and this boy should be gotten because he already has intent."

@gcw_emperor wrote:

"The mom would have flushed him out,lazy youth,,I grew up not minding what was around me,I made it all by myself,I did what has to be done,parents money or not,,,what a useless fellow."

