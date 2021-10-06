An innovative young Ghanaian is reported to have recently built the first excavator in Africa that operates on water

Essilfie Abraham revealed he is studying automotive engineering at Takoradi Technical Institute in the Western Region of Ghana

The exceptional young man shared that he needs support to undertake more projects in the near future

A brilliant Ghanaian student known as Essifie Abraham is reported to be the first African to build an excavator that uses water as a power source.

In the video shared by High Schools Africa on YouTube, Essilfie, a student of Takoradi Technical Institute in Ghana, revealed that he used cardboard, rubber tubes and water for his excavator.

Essilfie Abraham: Takoradi Technical Institute Student Builds Africa's First Excavator that uses Water as fuel Photo credit: Paul Taylor/Getty Images, High Schools Africa

Source: UGC

No wire, battery or sensor was used in its manufacturing process

He shared that there were no wires, batteries, sensors, or cables involved in the manufacturing process.

Abraham was seen operating the fully functional excavator in the video.

The young technocrat shared that he reads automotive engineering in school.

When asked what his greatest desire is, Essilfie said having financial support would propel him to greater heights.

Social media reacts

George Amoah:

"It will be a shame if the school authorities don't let the government know this. In Israel such talented children are taken to special school and groomed. The school is great let government know what is going on please."

Bernard Yawson:

"Great TTI . All the best keep it up. One step at a time."

Virtuous Croby:

"This school is doing a great job big ups."

Joachim Suam:

"That's my formal school Am very proud u guys Wow fantastic job."

Watch the full video linked below:

Student builds excavator that works using cartons and planks

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a talented 15-year-old student had built an excavator using cartons and planks.

The excavator is made from local materials like metals, plank and cartons and is designed to function using air and hydraulic pressure.

The 15-year-old is known for making wonderful tech inventions with the latest being an excavator and has highly concentrated machines for capital projects to his credits.

Source: Legit