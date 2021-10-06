A new directive from the Nigerian Communications Commission has banned phone users under 18-years-old from owning SIM cards

The commission's new directive entails that users less than 18-years-old cannot purchase or be registered on any network

According to the commission, the new directive was issued in accordance with the power vested on the NCC by law

Abuja, FCT - Nigerians below the age of 18-years have been disqualified from registering and owning a Subscriber Identity Module (SIM) in Nigeria, the Nigerian Communications Commission has said.

The Punch reports that the directive is contained in a draft copy of the modified Registration of Telephone Subscribers Regulations published by the commission.

According to the updated regulation, the commission has directed telecommunication companies to limit registration of SIM card owners to only Nigerians above 18-years-old.

The regulation states:

"Subscriber means a person not below the age of 18 years who subscribes to communications services by purchasing a subscription medium or entering into a subscription contract with a licensee.”

It also stated that a licensee refers to a provider of communications services (the telecoms) that utilises a subscription medium in accordance with the laws of the Federal Republic of Nigeria.

The NCC also said that the update on the regulation for SIM card owners was made in line with the provisions of section 70 of the Nigerian Communications Act, 2003.

The NCC said the Act gives the commission the powers to make such updates to the existing regulation.

Further explanations were also given during a public inquiry on the registration of telephone subscribers regulation Tuesday, October 6, in Abuja, by the executive commissioner for stakeholders' management of the NCC, Adeleke Adewolu.

Adewole said the public inquiry presents a platform for the commission to develop and review its regulatory instruments.

He said this would be done by incorporating the comments and suggestions of industry stakeholders, including telecoms operators.

However, in reaction to the new regulation, one of Nigeria's telecommunication companies, MTN urged the commission to revise the age limit.

According to MTN, the age limit should be revised to 14-years-old and above.

However, the NCC insisted that the new age has been pegged at 18-years-old and above for anyone who wants to own and register a SIM in Nigeria.

