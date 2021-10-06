A cute dog identified as Maggie was dying and her owners ensured that her final day was spent in the snow

Maggie loved playing in the snow and one of her owners contacted Salt Lake County Ice Center seeking a little snow for the canine to play in for the last time

They got what they needed and Maggie's last day was memorable; photos of the dog playing in the snow were shared on social media

A dog named Maggie who loved to play in the snow was dying of cancer and one of her owners, Elijah Lee Saltzgaber, posted on Facebook to request a shaved ice machine so as to build the canine a snowbank to roll in.

Maggie's owners ensured she spent her last day in the snow. Photo credit: Salt Lake County Parks and Recreation

Source: Facebook

Elijah wrote:

"Unique request. Does anyone have a shaved ice machine they have out away for the season? Our sweet dog is passing of cancer on Monday, we want to build her one last snowbank to roll in."

Elijah and his wife were hoping to collect 10 to 20 gallons and were willing to pay and pick up on the morning of Monday, October 4, as the dog was set to be put down in the afternoon of the same day.

Salt Lake County Parks and Recreation made the couple's wish come true by donating gallons of ice for the dog after Elijah contacted them.

Maggie and her owners had a beautiful time together before passing away and the recreation park shared some cute photos on Facebook.

The recreation park wrote:

"Today, our staff shaved some extra ice, loaded it into bins and buckets, and the owner took the snow home, to Maggie's backyard, where she enjoyed it with her family. Sending our love and condolences to Maggie's family. We appreciate the unique privilege of providing her with a little heaven on earth"

Social media reacts

Reacting, a Facebook user identified as Tara Whitney said:

"She is beautiful! I hope she had a great day in her Snow!"

Mel Richards wrote:

"Bless you guys! How amazing for Maggie and her family!"

Candy Todd Moore commented:

"This is amazing! What a wonderful family and beautiful dog! Thanks to those who helped give her a great day in the snow."

Delia Catherine said:

"Safe journey across the rainbow bridge, sweet Maggie. anyone cutting onions near me?"

