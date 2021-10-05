The face of General Pere's social media page handler during Pere's time in the BBNaija house has been revealed to fans

The reality showed the face of Kunle who held his fans together while he was at the show and said appreciative words about him

Fans have reacted to Kunle's photo and ladies have declared their love for the General Pere's social media manager

Big Brother Naija (BBNaija) Shine Ya Eye second runner-up, Pere Egbi has revealed the face of his social media page handler.

Pere reveals the face of his social media handler. Credit: @peregbi

Source: Instagram

The reality star heaped praises on Kunle for the tremendous job he did while he was away in the Big Brother house:

"We know when to play and when to be serious, we cruise, we laugh, we support, we love and we stand for the truth. That’s one beautiful thing I'm taking with me on this journey. Thanks Patriots for making the job fun

it’s been my honor to handle both instagram and Twitter pages for the General."

See the post below:

Fans reaction

Fans of Pere has commented on the photo of his page handler with ladies fans declaring their love for him.

Legit.ng captured some of the reactions, read below:

Sindodotayo:

"Awww bless you."

Beibi_pearl:

"We love you, thank you so much, best handler everrrrr."

Abdul_karim_khalid

"You were the best handler this season no ."

Shadex__:

"Awwwwwww you did so well."

St.eph4904:

"Pere pls do a live video... We your fans wants to interact with you."

Heritage_stitche:

"Best handler."

Manlike_rex:

"Wow good job man."

You are his new family: Pere's mum prays and appreciates fans

The mother of BBNaija season 6 second runner's up, Pere has showered praises and appreciation for his fans globally.

The mother of the reality star offered prayers for Pere's fans and referred to them as his new family member who has shown tremendous support for him while he was in the Biggie's house.

Pere's mom also made it known that she was not used to social media before her son got into the Big Brother house.

