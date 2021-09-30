Mother of BBNaija housemate, Pere, has sent a strong appreciative message to all the fans of the reality star

She made it known that her son has been passionate about his acting career and Big Brother gave him the platform to showcase it

The emotional mother said strong prayers for Pere's fans and referred to them as his new family members

The mother of Big Brother Naija (BBNaija) housemate, Pere Egbi has sent a powerful message to all the fans of the reality star.

Pere's mom sends prayers and emotional message to his fans. Credit: @pereegbiofficial

She shared a video via Pere's official Instagram page to appreciate and pray for all his fans who have been supporting and voting since the commencement of the show.

The mum wrote:

"Hello everybody I just want to introduce myself, I'm pere's mom he's my son. I just want to thank every one of you. all the fans that have been standing with Pere celebrating Pere's victory, encouraging him even through his trying moments in the house, I wanna say thank you."

Thanks for voting Pere

The mother who made it known that her son's adventure in Biggie's house turned her into a social media person said:

"I want to appreciate you, you've been so amazing, you've done so amazing work for Pere sacrificing your money, voting for him, and your time for Pere. You are the new family God has given to Pere."

She also spoke about Pere's passion for acting:

"Watching him grow as a child, he has been so passionate about his acting career he believes in his talents he knows that he is a multi-talented person. he has an intimidating personality he is so confident but he keeps telling that mummy I know I'm gonna make it in acting career but I have been looking for a platform.

"This Big brother house have given him the opportunity to showcase his talents. God will bless all of you that keeps voting for him."

She finally rallied the fans to keep voting as the show enters its final and decisive stage.

See the post below:

Fans reactions

A couple of Pere's fans have reacted to his mother's message.

Legit.ng captured some of their comments, read below:

Realsusanpeters:

"Awwww mama, you raised a fine young man."

Stannze:

"We love you mama."

Ng_apex:

"Sweet mother...thank u for giving us Pere. He is a King...an Icon...a 5 star General. We love him dearly."

Reinedamsel:

"Pere looks just like mom."

Onyemaokwusi:

"I want to send another 1000 votes."

Source: Legit.ng