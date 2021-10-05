The Federal Capital Territory (FCT) now has a new chief judge, which is Justice Hussein Baba-Yusuf

Justice Hussein Baba-Yusuf has been appointed by President Muhammadu Buhari as the chief judge of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT).

President Buhari in a letter on Tuesday, October 5, directed the Senate to confirm the nomination of Baba-Yusuf for the office.

Senate President Ahmad Lawan read Buhari’s letter on the floor at plenary on Tuesday, The Nation reports.

Earlier, the appointment of Justice Husseini Baba-Yusuf as the acting chief judge of the FCT high court had been approved by President Buhari.

President Buhari's approval which followed the recommendation of the National Judicial Council (NJC), was announced on Saturday, August 14, by the council's information director, Soji Oye.

According to a statement by Oye, Baba-Yusuf will be sworn in by Chief Justice of Nigeria (CJN) Ibrahim Tanko Muhammad, on Monday, August 16 by at the Supreme Court.

Part of the statement read:

“President Muhammadu Buhari, GCFR, has approved the appointment of Hon. Justice Husseini Baba-Yusuf as the Acting Chief Judge of the High Court of Justice of the Federal Capital Territory on the recommendation of the National Judicial Council.

“Hon Justice Husseini Baba-Yusuf will be sworn in by the Honourable, The Chief Justice of Nigeria and Chairman of the National Judicial Council, Hon. Dr. Justice Ibrahim Tanko Muhammad, CFR, on Monday 16 August 2021 by 10.00am at the Supreme Court of Nigeria.”

Meanwhile, President Buhari had requested the Senate to consider and approve Justice Salisu Garba for appointment as the acting chief judge of the Federal Capital Territory high court.

The Senate president, Ahmad Lawan, read Buhari’s letter of request on the floor during plenary on Tuesday, April 20.

