Fear gripped residents on the District Centre Estate, Phase 4, Kubwa, in the Bwari area council of the Federal Capital Territory, Abuja, following the invasion of the Dunamis International Gospel Centre by suspected robbers on Monday.

The hoodlums were said to have stabbed a security guard, identified only as John, in the stomach and ripped off his intestines.

The gang, numbering over 10, were said to have arrived in the church from the shanties and slums in the neighbourhood.

A source said they demanded money and searched the premises, adding that they became angry when they could not find anything.

He said, “The incident happened around 3am on Monday. The robbers came and John tried to resist them. During the fracas, he was overpowered and stabbed in the stomach.

“He was rushed to the General Hospital in Kubwa but because doctors were on strike, there was nothing that could be done. He was thereafter transferred to another private hospital in Abuja.”

The Chairman of the District Centre Estate, Ifeanyi Uwaje, confirmed the incident.

