An old video of BBNaija Shine Ya Eye housemates has emerged of them speaking on who they felt would win the show

During an exclusive interview with Legit TV, the housemates listed those the felt would win the show and Whitemoney topped the list

According to the housemates, winning the show was between either Whitemoney or Liquorose

The BBNaija Shine Ya Eye show no doubt entertained viewers for 10 weeks and now it has finally come to an end on October 3.

The final BBNaija show was filled with pomp and excitement especially after the undoubtedly most popular housemate, Whitemoney, emerged as the winner of the show.

Before Whitemoney won the show, Legit TV had the chance to speak with ex-BBNaija housemates and a number of them seemed to think it was clear Whitemoney was taking the prize home.

Ex-BBNaija housemates say they knew Whitemoney would win the show. Photos: @whitemoney

While speaking with Legit.ng’s Abisola Alawode, the BBNaija stars listed their fave housemate and who they felt will win.

Majority of them seemed to think it was all for Whitemoney. Others also noted that Liqurose stood a great chance.

According to one of the ex-housemates, Princess, she had the feeling that it would remain Whitemoney and Liquorose on stage for the grand prize.

