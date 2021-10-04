Mixed reactions have trailed the alleged kidnap of the wife of Imo state governor, Chioma Uzodinma

The state government debunked rumours of the reported abduction of Governor Hope Uzodinma’s wife by the media

In his reaction, the commissioner for information and strategy, Declan Emelumba noted there is no truth in such a report, adding that the wicked ones are behind the claims

Owerri, Imo state - The Imo state government has cleared the air regarding the media report claiming that Chioma Uzodinma, wife of Hope Uzodinma, governor of the state was kidnapped.

Vanguard reports that the government has denied the rumour and described it as untruthful.

The commissioner for information and strategy, Declan Emelumba, in his reaction, denied the report, saying that the enemies of the state are the ones spreading the rumoured kidnap.

The Imo Government has quelled rumours regarding speculations that the wife of the governor, Chioma Uzodinma was abducted. Photo credit: Governor Hope Uzodinma

Source: Facebook

His words:

“There is no truth in that. Those who are behind the rumour are wicked and are devil’s agents. They are the ones wishing the state bad.”

Imo state has witnessed a high rate of criminality including brutal killings and kidnappings in the last few months, a report by The Punch noted.

