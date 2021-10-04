Actress Nnaji Charity got Nigerians talking after she rudely commented on Mercy Eke's post on social media

Nnaji called Mercy a bragger after the BBNaija star listed her achievements before the reality TV show

The actress later clarified the matter as she noted that she does not have an issue with the Pepper Dem star

Nollywood actress Nnaji Charity has retraced her steps and taken to her social media page to tender an apology to BBNaija star Mercy Eke.

It all started when Mercy listed her achievements before the fame that the reality show gave her.

Actress Nnaji Charity apologises for her statement on Mercy Eke's post. Photos: @nnajicharity_, @officialmercyeke

Charity apologises to Mercy Eke

According to Mercy, she drove three cars before she became a contestant on the BBNaija show. She also noted that she had built a house in her hometown before the show.

Mercy revealed that the house in her hometown was her first project before she even got herself a car.

Reacting to Mercy's post, actress Nnaji called the reality star a bragger.

It seemed that Mercy's fans called out the actress for her statement as she quickly addressed the issue.

According to her, she meant no harm. Nnaji added that she has no issue with Mercy and can never troll her online or to her face.

Noting that she is not tensed by the reactions to her first post online, she said she decided to just do the needful by apologising.

Read what she wrote below:

Nigerians drum support for Mercy

precioussucre:

"Let her brag in peace. If e easy, you sef do am."

bbnceleb:

"Allow her to brag, if you had achieved too, you will brag."

adeglory.foodempire:

"If clout was a person charity rest in Jesus name."

pecy.wil:

"At least she has what to brag about."

iamnuella.kanu:

"Yes...brag lambo, we got you."

angel_osuma:

"It’s not bragging ... it’s reminding yourself that you’ve come a long way but jealous people that have nothing will call it bragging .... on this internet just keep your achievements to yourself because people misunderstand everything."

am.ara420:

"If e easy do am."

official_vee_hive:

"If you put in the effort, you have a bragging right."

Source: Legit.ng