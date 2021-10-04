Nigerian superstar, Wizkid is easily the international favourite following the recognition he has been enjoying for months now

The Grammy award winner recently held a concert in Los Angeles and Barbadian singer, Rihanna and her rapper boo, ASAP Rocky attended

A video of the lovers where they were sighted backstage at the concert has made rounds on social media

2021 is definitely Wizkid's year as a singer and international superstar. He has been throwing concerts abroad with a large number of turnout.

Wizkid's wide international acceptance might be due to the fact that Canadian superstar, Justin Bieber jumped on a remix of one of his hit singles, Essence, off his Made in Lagos album.

The singer recently held a concert in Los Angeles and in a video that has made rounds on Instagram, Fenty mogul, Rihanna and her lover, ASAP Rocky were spotted backstage.

This is of course a huge win for Wizkid and maybe a collaboration might surface pretty soon.

See the post below:

Nigerians react

The big players in the music industry keep putting Nigeria on the global map and Wizkid is no exception.

Rihanna attending Wizkid's concert is a thing of joy for fans of the singer. Read some of the comments sighted below:

africanteensplug:

"Big What again???"

that_girl_dazzles:

"Na music PLUS wizkid dey do! No one can tell me otherwise."

d_black_7:

"It’s not a new thing na. They know there motherland and they know the king of the land."

_dreycloset:

"Only one big wiz."

justifyautos_:

"Big Wiz Big Starboy."

Wizkid and Tems hug as they perform Essence together

Singer Wizkid and Tems were among artistes who made an appearance at the Lost in Riddim concert in Sacramento.

US-based fans of the Nigerian music stars got the treat of their lives as they witnessed the two perform Essence together for the first time.

Wizkid has been on his Made in Lagos (MIL) tour over the past few weeks but he has been performing the hit song all alone.

When the singers shared a hug in the middle of their performance, the crowd went wild with excitement.

Source: Legit