Abuja - The Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC) has denied reports on social media that the company is currently recruiting newcomers into its workforce.

Garba Deen Muhammad, NNPC Group General Manager, Group Public Affairs Division, in a statement shared via Facebook on Sunday, October 3, stated that the claims of recruitment were not true and should be ignored by Nigerians.

Muhammad added that whenever the national oil company decides to conduct a recruitment exercise, it will make the announcement through authentic public communication channels including NNPC’s website.

Do you have a groundbreaking story you would like us to publish? Please reach us through info@corp.legit.ng!

