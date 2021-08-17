The NNPC has been asked to immediately set up filling stations in countries like Niger, Benin among others

According to Nigerian customs through Hameed Ali, this will help tackle the issue of oil smuggling which is affecting the country

Ali who is the comptroller-general of customs said there is nothing anybody can do to totally stop smuggling of petroleum products

Hameed Ali, the comptroller-general of customs, has asked the Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC) to set up filling stations in neighbouring countries to tackle oil smuggling.

Ali said this on Monday at an interactive session organised by the house of representatives committee on finance on the 2022-2024 medium term expenditure framework/fiscal strategy paper (MTEF/FSP) for ministries, departments and agencies (MDAs) in Abuja.

Hameed Ali has urged the NNPC to set up filling stations in neighbouring countries. Photo: Nigeria Customs

Source: Facebook

Nigeria has seen a surge in the activities of oil smugglers in recent times, impacting the nation’s economy.

In June, NNPC had said smuggling across the borders increased the consumption of premium motor spirit (PMS) to 102 million litres per day.

PAY ATTENTION: Install our latest app for Android, read best news on Nigeria’s #1 news app

Abdulahi Saidu, a member of the committee from Niger, had asked Ali to explain the surge in oil smuggling leading to a daily rise in the consumption of PMS.

Responding, Ali said customs had advised NNPC to establish petrol stations in neighbouring countries.

This, he said, would tackle oil smuggling and enable the country to make revenue and “completely diminish the anxiety or the penchant for smuggling”.

“We have also proposed to NNPC, if the price differential is the problem, we have our banks — Zenith Bank, GT Bank —operating in the West coast, what stops us,” he said.

“NNPC or Department of Petroleum Resources (DPR) should establish petrol stations in our neighbouring countries, and move these products at the cost that we sell, and sell to this people, we will make money, we have the market and by so doing we will completely diminish the anxiety or the penchant for smuggling.

“If a Beninese will get the fuel at the price we are getting and the cost of transportation, which is the minimal, there is no way he will wait for people to import to him at twice the price. We have made this proposal, we have made noise about it, no one seems to listen

“There is hardly anything we can do to stop the smuggling of fuel outside the country because they use the creeks, they use land borders, they use virtually everything possible, we cannot be everywhere, we must begin to think out of the box. We should extend our petrol stations into these countries. We should move these products there.

“If you recalled, when we closed the border, NNPC recorded a drastic drop in fuel that is being released to the public, and all of a sudden, we have opened four entrances on our land borders, and yet we have seen historical increases in terms of the quantity being reported as being consumed or released. This, I must say, we have a very porous border—a very lengthy border and very porous.

“Secondly, we have, by the aid of the NNPC, created so many filling stations right at the border, and Mr Chairman, these filling stations get daily supply, and when they get these supplies, they release the supply in the tank at night, and by the morning, it has been siphoned.”

Ali asked the committee to investigate the operations of DPR in granting licenses to filling stations 20km close to the borders.

Subsidy removal: Petrol price could rise to N1,000 per litre, DPR alerts Nigerians

Recall that the Department of Petroleum Resources (DPR) has issued a warning that when the petrol subsidy regime comes to an end, Nigerians may have to spend as much as N1000 per litre for the product if an alternative energy source is not provided.

This was disclosed by the DPR director, Sarki Auwalu, at the Second Quarter, 2021 Business Dinner of Petroleum Club Lagos. In a statement seen by Legit.ng on the DPR website, Auwalu, who was responding to questions and comments generated by a paper he delivered, said Nigeria was spending so much on petrol subsidy.

According to him, getting rid of the subsidy will require making alternative fuel available to the people and failure to do so will lead to the people paying higher prices for petrol.

What must be done to keep petrol at N162 per litre

In an earlier report by Legit.ng, Mele Kyari, said smuggling of petroleum has to stop to avoid the rising subsidy payments that have kept the country in a state of bleeding.

He said Nigeria cannot afford the payment of subsidy with the high rate of daily consumption being recorded which is due to the illegal export of petrol through the nation's borders.

According to him, the menace of smuggling has to stop for the government to maintain the current N162 per litre.

Source: Legit Nigeria