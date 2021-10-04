A young mother who goes by the name of Kaylem Davids’ story has inspired many young moms to go out and achieve their goals

Shireen Ebrahim shared Kaylem’s story on the Facebook page, #ImStaying, revealing how she gave birth during her finals and still managed to get her degree

Many people took to the comment of the post to celebrate Kaylem’s baby and her degree, 2 notable achievements

Many women feel like becoming a mother stops them from achieving any other goals they might have had, but it does not. Kaylem Davids is walking talking proof of this!

Kaylem Davids gave birth in her finals and still obtained a Bachelors Degree. Her story has inspired many. Image: @Shireen Ebrahim

Source: UGC

She is an inspiration

Taking to the widely loved Facebook page, #ImStaying, Shireen Ebrahim shared how a young lady Kaylem “gave birth in her finals and still obtained a Bachelors Degree.”

Sharing this story, Shireen hopes to inspire other young mothers to not give up and to keep pushing through. Your babies will thank you one day for making this sacrifice for them.

Do you have a groundbreaking story you would like us to publish? Please reach us through info@corp.legit.ng!

Shireen posted:

Kaylem Davids gave birth in her finals and still obtained a Bachelors Degree. Her story has inspired many. Image: @Shireen Ebrahim

Source: Facebook

Seeing the feels inducing post, hundreds of Mzansi citizens flocked to the comment section to congratulate Kaylem on getting her degree and setting such an amazing example for her little one and so many other mommas out there.

Women are rising and are no longer just barefoot and pregnant in the kitchen. Mothers are building empires that no man could ever have even dreamed of, and still running entire households. Female is a superpower!

Take a look at some of the incredible comments:

Denise du Randt said:

“Congratulations. What an inspiration to your little angel.”

Boitumelo Disetlhe said:

“Good gal and work harder than that; that shows character of a woman and congratulations for being a mom.”

Charlene Vd Merwe Westhuizen said:

“Well done!!! True inspiration to all women.”

Sharon Ann Hearnshaw said:

“Double congratulations and well done.”

Susan Du Toit said:

“Congrats to you and your baby boy give him all you can!!!!!”

A hardworking young mother

Meanwhile, Legit.ng earlier reported that a Nigerian mother, Onyedikachi-Nwalozie Marlene Ijeoma, on Saturday, April 24, narrated the hard task she went through while writing her exams.

Ijeoma revealed that while writing her postgraduate degree in education exams on Friday, April 23, her baby started crying.

She revealed that after the father had tried so hard to calm the child down with various dance steps, he had to give the baby to the invigilators who brought him to her.

Source: Legit.ng