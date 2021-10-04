President Muhammadu Buhari never knew there were pleasant surprises awaiting him in Ethiopia when he visited on Sunday, October 3

The nation's prime minister and top government official gave President Buhari a very warm welcome at the Addis Ababa airport upon his arrival

Moreover, Ahmed took it upon himself to drive the Nigerian leader to a private dinner in the capital

President Muhammadu Buhari got a state-of-the-art treat in Ethiopia during and after the swearing-in ceremony of the nation's prime minister, Abiy Ahmed.

Upon arrival at Addis Ababa, the nation's capital, President Buhari was warmly received by Ahmed, the president of Ethiopia, Sahle-Work Zewde, and the Senegalese leader, Macky Sall Zewde.

The Ethiopian PM drove Buhari to a private dinner (Photo: Buhari Sallau)

Source: Facebook

He was also accorded a full guard of honour by the Ethiopian National Defence Force on his arrival, PM News reports.

This was not all as Ahmed gave the Nigerian president a pleasant surprise by personally driving him in an SUV to the newly built friendship park for a private dinner.

Do you have a groundbreaking story you would like us to publish? Please reach us through info@corp.legit.ng!

Photos and videos capturing these moments were shared on the Facebook page of a presidential media aide, Buhari Sallau.

President Buhari set for another international trip

Earlier, it was reported that Buhari was to attend the swearing-in ceremony of Ahmed who was expected to lead the African nation for another five-year term in office.

The inauguration, according to Femi Adesina, was to take place in Addis Ababa on Monday, October 4.

For this reason, the Nigerian president left Abuja for the Ethiopian capital on Sunday, October 3.

After delivering a goodwill message at the inauguration ceremony as expected, President Buhari would attend a State Banquet in honour of other African leaders.

The president who would be accompanied by the minister of foreign affairs, Geoffrey Onyeama, and the DG of the National Intelligence Agency (NIA), Ambassador Ahmed Rufai Abubakar, is scheduled to return to Aso Rock Villa on Tuesday, October 5.

Speaking on this, Femi Adesina stated:

"President Muhammadu Buhari will attend the inauguration of the Ethiopian Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed for a second five-year term in office on Monday in Addis Ababa.

"The President, who will depart Abuja for the Ethiopian capital on Sunday, is scheduled to deliver a goodwill message at the inauguration ceremony, after which he will attend a State Banquet in honour of visiting Heads of State and Government.

"President Buhari will be accompanied by the Minister of Foreign Affairs, Geoffrey Onyeama, and the Director-General of the National Intelligence Agency (NIA), Ambassador Ahmed Rufai Abubakar.

"He is expected back in Abuja on Tuesday."

Source: Legit.ng