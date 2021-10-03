Nollywood’s Yul Edochie has taken to his Instagram page with a post showing what a lady sent to his inbox

The lady requested to have the presidential aspirant as her ‘sugar daddy’ while noting that she is tired of suffering

Edochie fans had different things to say in the comment section with some telling him to run away from such offers

Nollywood actor and politician, Yul Edochie, has humoured his fans and followers on social media by sharing a recent message sent to his inbox by a lady.

Unlike other fans who go through Instagram DMs, the lady sent a mail to the presidential aspirant and requested to have him as her ‘sugar daddy’.

Lady in search of cash, love storms Yul Edochie's inbox. Photo: @yuledochie

The lady explained that she has a lot to offer the movie star while noting that she has been suffering.

Her message read in part:

"I can do a lot for you. Please I’m tired of suffering."

However, the actor wasn't moved by the message sent to him as he made a joke of it in the caption that accompanied his post.

Edochie wrote to the lady:

"Una never see anything. Una go suffer well well. Shebi una go fall one of our BOT members. All of us don enter house. You go beg us tire. We no do again. Una go hear am."

See his post below:

Fans, followers react

The post from Edochie stirred mixed reactions in his comment section. Read some messages sighted below:

blessedprinx_cosmetics said:

"Wahala too much."

rikkies_chops_n_meals said:

"She shot a good shot at the wrong target."

uwaemechukwudi said:

"But you are not single na. Why did she say you are fine for single life?"

_officialtalented said:

"Daddy pls no answer o. Beware of gistlover blog o."

ceepson said:

"Baba, why do you shade her name, out... We need to assist them in one or two.. E choke."

miracleseed4flattummy said:

"Poverty elevation scheme , channel to the right authority, acknowledge mail."

