Vice President Yemi Osinbajo on Saturday, October 2, left Nigeria for Sao Tome & Principe for the swearing-in of the new president-elect, Carlos Manuel Vila Nova.

Osinbajo is to represent President Muhammadu Buhari in the inaugural ceremony in the Central African nation, Daily Trust reports.

The vice president is to return to Nigeria on Saturday, October 2



In a statement by his spokesman, Laolu Akande, the Nigerian vice president will join other leaders in the continent to grace the occasion, AIT News added.

Akande disclosed that his principal who left Lagos in the company of the minister of state for foreign affairs, Ambassador Zubairu Dada, is expected back in Abuja later in the day.

Osinbajo departs Nigeria, aide reveals destination

