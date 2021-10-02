On October 1, 2021, Nigeria’s 61st year of marking her independence, a number of top celebs made sure to play dress up

An award event saw top celebrities and socialites rocking breathtaking green and white outfits for the occasion

Lovely photos of their outfits to the event made the rounds on social media and also caused quite a buzz

Nigeria celebrated yet another Independence Day on October 1, 2021, and people approached the big day with mixed feelings.

Despite a great number of people being dissatisfied with the way things had been run, it did not stop them from rocking the country’s colors for an award event.

The Green October event by La Mode magazine which had the theme of Disability Rights and Equality had some of the country’s favorite celebrities decked in stunning green and white outfits.

Nigerian celebs stun at green and white themed event. Photos: @ceec_official, @kimoprah, @beatriceofficial_, @officialsaskay, @lillyafe

Source: Instagram

A number of these stars gave fans style goals with their different interpretation of the color theme as they graced the event.

PAY ATTENTION: Join Legit.ng Telegram channel! Never miss important updates!

Legit.ng has gathered some lovely photos from the event showcasing the beautiful styles. See below:

1. Uriel Oputa:

2. Cee-C Nwadiora:

3. Lilian Afegbai:

4. Teddy A:

5. Jackie B:

6. Lucy Edet:

7. Maria Chike Benjamin:

8. Saskay:

9. Beatrice:

10. Ozo:

12. Kim Oprah:

13. Prince Nelson:

14. Swanky Jerry:

15. Nengi:

Nice one.

Nigerian celebrities dress up in Asian themed attires for Mo Abudu's 57th birthday

Nigerian media mogul, Mosunmola Abudu, seems to have outdone herself again with another beautiful party as she celebrated her 57th birthday.

The businesswoman who has been known to spare no expense when it comes to throwing parties, went all out on the occasion of her birthday as she organized one appreciating the beauty of the Asian culture.

A number of important guests were invited to her oriental-themed birthday bash and a majority of them hit the nail on the head when it came to looking the part.

Series of beautiful photos of Nigerian celebs in their lovely Asian outfits as they graced the event trended on social media. Some of the stars who impressed fans with their outfits includes Toke Makinwa, Rita Dominic, Toyin Abraham to name a few.

Source: Legit