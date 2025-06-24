Tensions rock Oyo APC as the Progressive Youth Alliance slams party executives for visiting Minister Adelabu, calling it a betrayal of loyal members

Adelabu blamed for past election losses, with critics citing his weak leadership and alleged self-interest as key factors in APC’s 2019 and 2023 defeats

PYA warns of deeper party decline, urging urgent reconciliation and grassroots engagement to prevent APC from staying out of power in Oyo for another decade

Tensions have flared within the Oyo state chapter of the All Progressives Congress (APC) following a recent visit by party executives to the Minister of Power, Oloye Adebayo Adelabu.

The Progressive Youth Alliance (PYA), a socio-political group advocating for visionary leadership in the state, has sharply criticised the move, describing it as a betrayal of trust and an affront to loyal party members.

In a strongly worded statement cited by Legit.ng on Tuesday, June 24, and issued in Ibadan by its spokesperson, Agboola Idris, the group expressed disappointment over what it termed a “shameless visit” to a politician who they believe contributed significantly to the APC’s failure in past elections.

APC executives accused of betraying party loyalists

The PYA lambasted the APC state Chairman, Alhaji Laide Abas, and other members of the executive committee, accusing them of abandoning party loyalists who have remained steadfast despite neglect from the presidency.

The group described the current party leadership in Oyo as “money worshippers” lacking the competence to unify the fractured party base.

According to the group, instead of making such visits, the APC should have focused on engaging key stakeholders, such as former and current lawmakers, ex-deputy governors, and aspirants, in a meaningful meeting aimed at mending internal divisions and restoring party unity.

Adelabu blamed for party’s electoral misfortunes

PYA did not mince words in laying part of the blame for the party’s defeats in the 2019 and 2023 elections at Adelabu’s doorstep.

The group questioned his leadership qualities and claimed he lacked the “managerial acumen” to rally the party during critical moments.

They also dismissed his claim that the late Governor Abiola Ajimobi was responsible for his 2019 loss, pointing instead to his failure to even win his own polling unit in both election cycles.

The group added that Adelabu's political history includes campaigning against President Bola Tinubu, only to later be rewarded with a ministerial position. This, they said, raises questions about fairness and loyalty within the APC structure.

Visit criticised as display of wealth, not reconciliation

The group alleged that Adelabu’s real motive for hosting the party executives was to showcase his newly completed mansion, reportedly worth over ₦4 billion.

PYA described the visit as tone-deaf and counterproductive, especially given the current economic hardship faced by many party members.

Rather than flaunting wealth, the group argued, Adelabu should have embarked on a genuine reconciliation tour, apologising to aggrieved party stakeholders and youths for his role in the last election’s outcome.

They noted that despite holding prominent positions, Adelabu has not significantly supported young people or advanced the party’s interests at the grassroots.

Group warns APC risks further decline

PYA warned that unless the APC addresses its internal grievances and missteps, it risks remaining out of power in Oyo state for the next decade.

The group called for an unfiltered stakeholders’ meeting, where party members can express their concerns freely and aspirants are asked to seek support based on merit rather than endorsements

