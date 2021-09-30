The ruling All Progressives Congress is indeed keen on the preparing to restructure and re-engineer ahead of 2023

According to the party’s national secretary, Senator John Akpanudoedehe, APC has approved the revised timetable for its states congresses

Akpanudoedehe gave further updates on the purchase of forms and screening of the aspirants for the election

FCT, Abuja- The All Progressives Congress (APC), has released the revised timetable and schedule of activities for its Saturday, October 16 state congresses.

PM News reports that Senator John Akpanudoedehe, the national secretary of the APC Caretaker and Extraordinary Convention Planning Committee (CECPC) announced this in a statement on Thursday, September 30, in Abuja.

According to Akpanudoedehe, the purchase of forms for the state congresses which commenced on Wednesday, September 15 would end on Monday, October 11, while screening of aspirants for State executives would be on Wednesday, October 13 through Thursday, October 14.

The ruling party, APC announced the release of its revised timetable for state congresses, gives important details. Photo credit: All Progressives Congress - APC

Source: Facebook

He said:

PAY ATTENTION: Join Legit.ng Telegram channel! Never miss important updates!

“Under the provisions of Article 11: A sub-section (i-xiii), and Article 17(i) of our party’s Constitution, the CECPC of our great party has approved the revised timetable and schedule of activities for the conduct of Congresses across States in the federation to elect party officials.”

He said the state congresses would hold on Saturday, October 16, while appeals arising from the exercise would be from Saturday, October 23 through Saturday, October 30, Vanguard also reported.

The APC scribe added that:

“On the cost of nomination forms, aspirants for the position of State Chairman will purchase forms at the cost of N100,000. Deputy State Chairman, Secretary and Treasurer aspirants will pay N50,000.

“Aspirants for the position of Senatorial Chairmen are to purchase forms at N50,000; Senatorial Youth Leader N30,000 and other offices N30,000.

“Female and physically challenged aspirants are to pay 50 per cent of the prescribed fees for each position.”

2023: GEJ'll return as president, famous Nigeria Pastor releases prophecy, gives condition for fulfillment

Earlier, a senior pastor of the Abuja-based church, The Resurrected Assembly (GROM), Prize F. Aluko, has predicted that Goodluck Ebele Jonathan will return as president in 2023.

Pastor Aluko in his recent prophetic declaration revealed that Jonathan left office in 2015 because God had a training for him on some missions to achieve in the future, Legit.ng gathered.

GROM's spiritual leader added that now that the former president has been prepared by God, it is time to go for what the Almighty has in mind for him, which is the presidency.

Photos emerge as 11 lawmakers from PDP, APGA reportedly defect to APC

Meanwhile, Legit.ng had earlier reported that Mai Mala Buni, the Yobe state governor and chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC) caretaker committee has received 11 lawmakers from the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and the All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA) in Anambra.

The governor's media aide, Mamman Mohammed, said the new APC members include five serving and four former House of Representatives members as well as two members of the Anambra state House of Assembly.

In a statement posted on his Facebook page, Mohammed said Governor Buni congratulated the new members saying they made the right decision by joining the ruling party and bringing their people to the national movement.

Source: Legit