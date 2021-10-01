Popular Yoruba movie actress, Kemi Afolabi, has taken to social media to share her take on women paying bills

Taking to her Instagram Story, the film star stated that anyone who pays her own bills is a single woman

The post which has since gone viral has sparked mixed reactions among internet users with some disagreeing

Financial responsibility in relationships has been a widely debated topic on social media for the longest time.

The actress' post has sparked mixed reactions. Photo credit: @kemiafolabiadesipe

Just recently, Kemi Afolabi joined the conversation taking a rather interesting stand that has got people talking.

According to the Yoruba film star, women who take care of their own financial needs are as good as single.

In her words:

"Any woman that pays her own bills is single. Periodt."

Reactions

The post which has since gone viral sparked mixed reactions among internet users, some of who disagreed with the movie star.

Check out some comments below:

mccoyinnocent:

"So what are women supposed to do with their own money?"

ademola.balogun:

"Shouldn't that be an Independent Woman, not single!?"

justdamz_:

"That's not true, stop misleading young women. Teach them to pay their own bills so anyone coming to their life is a Plus."

valdonclint:

"Emancipate yourself from relationship financial entitlement. The earlier the better."

purpl_ewrites:

"Who should be paying your bills?"

dami6ambode:

"A bit true but not totally acceptable."

