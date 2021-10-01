Amid the report of an alleged resignation plan, Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala has said she is enjoying her role as WTO DG

The former finance minister in Nigeria said the WTO job is a very exciting one and he is trying to record some successes

Okonjo-Iweala also dismissed the speculations that she is mulling the idea of joining the presidential race in Nigeria in 2023

Geneva, Switzerland - Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala, the director-general of the World Trade Organization (WTO), has said she is still enjoying her job amid a report of alleged resignation plan.

A report by Bloomberg had stated that Okonjo-Iweala, having spent seven months in office, has "fully grasped the frustrating reality of the WTO’s historical inertia" and mulled the idea of resigning "if no headway can be found on critical issues".

WTO DG Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala attends a press conference on the annual global WTO trade forecast at the headquarters in Geneva, on March 31, 2021. Photo: SALVATORE DI NOLFI/KEYSTONE/AFP

The news media cited as its source "five trade officials in Geneva who declined to be identified".

It further claimed that Okonjo-Iweala has repeatedly told ambassadors and staff that she could easily walk away from the job, and reminds them she hasn’t bought any furniture for her temporary home in Geneva, the headquarters of the organisation.

Bloomberg also cited the unnamed officials as suspecting that Okonjo-Iweala, a former finance minister in Nigeria, wants to run in the 2023 presidential election.

I am enjoying what I’m doing - Okonjo-Iweala

Contrary to the claim of the unnamed trade officials, Okonjo-Iweala told Bloomberg she just got the job and is enjoying her new position.

The WTO DG added that she is trying to record some successes as the trade organisation's boss.

Her words:

“I just got here. I am enjoying what I’m doing.

“It is a very exciting job and I am trying to have some successes here.”

The secretary-general of the International Chamber of Commerce, John Denton, also reportedly ruled out the idea of Okonjo-Iweala quitting the WTO job.

Okonjo-Iweala speaks on 2023 presidency

Meanwhile, Okonjo-Iweala also reportedly denied any interest in running for the 2023 presidency.

The former minister was said to have described such speculation as “utterly ridiculous and not true”.

