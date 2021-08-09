Dr. Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala, current Director-General of the World Trade Organisation, WTO, has decried the use of her name for advertisement of events she knows nothing about.

Nigeria’s former Minister of Finance made the disclosure a statement through her media adviser, Paul Nwabuikwu on Sunday, August 8

According to the WTO boss, the practice whichbhas been intensified lately is being carried out by mischievous people.

While urging those involved to desist, Okonjo-Iweala noted that she would be forced to consider legal actions against them if the practice continued.

The statement read: “It has come to our attention that invented comments on political and other issues falsely attributed to the former Minister of Finance, now DG, World Trade Organisation, Dr. Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala are being disseminated on online platforms as well as on WhatsApp, Facebook and other social media.

“These efforts are obviously directed at mischief-making as the faceless people behind them are seeking to make Dr. Okonjo-Iweala a tool of whatever agenda they are pursuing.

“The fake comments are part of a long-standing pattern of misusing Dr. Okonjo Iweala’s name, which has increased in recent times.

“For instance, her name has recently been used to advertise all kinds of public events without any prior discussion or permission.

“These actions are clearly wrong and her office has had to respond to enquiries on issues and events that she knows nothing about.

“We urge the persons or groups responsible to desist from their unethical and illegal activities as Dr Okonjo-Iweala may be forced to explore legal options to stop the misuse of her name.”

Okonjo-Iweala: My life was threatened over ghost workers, oil subsidy scam

Earlier, the WTO director-general revealed the extent to which people tried to silence her when she was reforming the country as a finance minister during the administration of former presidents Olusegun Obasanjo and Goodluck Jonathan.

According to her, she was threatened for saving Nigeria huge sums of money from oil subsidy scam.

She disclosed this while speaking during an interview organised by Atlantic Council, a United States think-tank on international affairs.

Okonjo-Iweala revealed that during Obasanjo’s administration, she worked to ensure renegotiation of Nigeria’s debt in the international community, pointing out the Paris Club debt.

Source: Legit.ng