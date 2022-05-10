Popular Nigerian actor Femi Adebayo recently posted a video online of a sweet moment he shared with his mother

In the emotional video, Adebayo’s mum was seen giving him a tight hug as she showered him with heartfelt prayers

A number of Nigerians took to social media to react to the video as they spoke about a mother’s love

Much-loved Nollywood actor, Femi Adebayo, left many fans in their feelings over his relationship with his mother.

The movie veteran took to his official Instagram page to share a video of the heartfelt moment his mother prayed for him.

In the trending clip, the 70-year-old woman was seen embracing her son tightly as she showered him with strong words of prayers.

Actor Femi Adebayo’s mother prays for him in heartfelt video. Photos: @femiadebayo

Adebayo on the other hand also reciprocated his mother’s hug as he replied to her prayers with words of amen.

The actor accompanied the touching video with a caption on his social media page that reads:

“Prayer offering from my mother today. Thank you mum. ”

See the emotional video below:

Fans and celebs react to video of Femi Adebayo’s mother praying for him

Not long after the Nollywood actor posted the video with his mother online, a number of his celebrity colleagues and fans reacted in his comment section.

Read what some of them had to say below:

Solasobowale:

“A resounding amen.”

Bodataiye_oniyakuya:

“Amen sir ❤️❤️❤️.”

Sumbor_rufai:

“From her mouth to God's ear.”

Taiwo.olamilekan.71868:

“More grace bro. And Amen to all the prayers.”

Deezygame:

“God bless you more baba for what you’ve done for Your Dad .....”

Cosmayahansen:

“Powerful mama prayers Amen Amen.”

Ollykitgurl:

“A Mother's prayer is everything.”

Nice one.

Femi Adebayo and siblings gift father Oga Bello an SUV on 70th birthday

Yoruba veteran actor Adebayo Salami is the latest owner of a brand new car that came as a gift from his children on his 70th birthday.

One of the veteran actor's sons, Femi Adebayo, revealed he had always known his father to be a disciplinarian but was surprised to see him shed tears as he received the keys to the car when it was presented to him amid cheers and jubilation from those around.

Many celebrities, as well as fans and followers, have taken to social media to congratulate Oga Bello on the new car.

