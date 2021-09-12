Popular Nigerian comedienne, Ogechi Ukonu aka Caramel, is now a proud new home owner

The young lady recently shared the good news of her newly acquired apartment in Canada with fans on social media

The bonnet-wearing funny lady shared series of photos of her new place as fans celebrated her achievement

Nigerian comedienne, Ogechi Ukonu better known as Caramel has now joined the big league of celebrities after acquiring a new apartment for herself.

The funny lady who is known for her bonnet-wearing videos shared the big news of her acquisition with members of the online community.

Taking to her Instagram page, Caramel shared series of lovely photos of her spacious new home in Canada and explained that she had unlocked a new level.

Comedienne Caramel acquires luxury apartment in Canada. Photos: @caramel.sugarr

Not stopping there, Ogechi praised herself for achieving the feat as she flaunted her new crib.

She wrote:

“NEW LEVEL UNLOCKED || Oge’s Crib 2021 I DID THAT.”

See her post below:

Congratulations pour in from fans

After news of Ogechi’s new home spread on social media like wildfire, numerous fans of the bonnet-wearing comedienne celebrated with her.

Read some of their comments below:

Theangeljbsmith:

“Congratulations darling, this is just the beginning of many more blessings ❤️. O por Leti yeah yeah♀️.”

The_odditty:

“ YOU DID THAT!!!!!!!!!!!!! YESSSSSSS AHHHHHHHHHHHHH.”

Salemkinging:

“I LOVE TO SEE IT!!!!!!!”

Jumoke_ab:

“Whoooshhh, I’m screaminggg congratulationssss.”

Slimnicole:

“Shey me self no go start comedy like this Congrats to her.”

Scarface_affiliate:

“We all saw her put in work even in the years when she was unknown(with her bonnet)Actual Growth, congrats to her.”

Iam_ddr:

“Abeg someone to explain what is inside this comedy skits.”

Lexchanger04222:

“Rent or acquired which one we should believe because na rent fit be this.”

Ductfresh:

“Congrats dear, be motivated but don’t rush. This is mortgage and could take 20 or more years to pay finish.”

Nice one.

