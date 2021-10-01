Some Nigerians have blasted President Buhari after the ban on Twitter was lifted to mark the country's 61st independence anniversary

The president had in his speech lifted the ban imposed on June 5, following a quarrel with the microblogging site

According to some Nigerian, the president did it to distract Nigerians from the ills happening in the country

President Muhammadu Buhari has approved conditional lifting of ban on microblogging giant Twitter.

The president made this position known during a broadcast to mark Nigeria’s 61st Independence Anniversary on Friday in Abuja.

Nigerian have reacted as President Muhammadu Buhari lifts ban on Twitter. Photo: Femi Adesina

Source: Twitter

Recall that the Buhari Government suspended the operations of Twitter in Nigeria on June 5.

Following the president's statement, Nigerians on social media have reacted to the latest development.

PAY ATTENTION: Join Legit.ng Telegram channel! Never miss important updates!

Here are some reactions of Facebook.

Africa freedom fighters

In the first place, what are the gains of banning Twitter and if it was dangerous to the existence of "Nigerians, has that danger been solved. Welcome to the African democracy where one person's whim and caprice must be accepted by all whether bad or good. How can a country thrive on this. Unless we stop deceiving ourselves, that we are a democratic nations...we are going nowhere. We will be creating dictators.

Bob Mgbeoji

"I'm very very disappointed in this country. Nigeria at 61 , what are we celebrating lifting of Twitter ban. Very shameful."

FaithMuna Joseph

"He has done this to distract the youths from all the ills happening. Let them celebrate the ban lift and not criticize him today. What a strategy."

Felixx Uroko

"And I'm supposed to be excited about this independence gift abi? as if I have not been tweeting all these while."

Nigerians react as President Buhari calls for unity as the country clocks 61

Meanwhile, following President Muhammadu Buhari's call for unity in the country, many Nigerians have taken to social media to react to his statement.

While many people blamed him for the current state of unity in the country which is at its lowest point, others praised him for doing a good job to bring the country together.

Recall that some people in the southeast and southwest have been agitating for the breakup of the country over what they described as unfair treatment from the the north and the terrible economic situation facing the people.

Source: Legit