Following President Muhammadu Buhari's call for unity in the country, many Nigerians have taking to social media to react to his statement.

While many people blamed him for the current state of unity in the country which is at its lowest point, others praised him for doing a good job to bring the country together.

Recall that some people in the southeast and southwest have been agitating for the breakup of the country over what they described as unfair treatment from the the north and the terrible economic situation facing the people.

Here are some reactions after president Buhari made the call of unity.

Mathew Obisesan

The worst season in our national lives is the era of Buhari led administration. Everyone who survive this government deserves an award of narrow escape from bondage, poverty, incessant killings and economic hardship. In my opinion, we are only celebrating failure at 61 as a nation. There cannot be independence without freedom of speech, justice, equal right, protection of lives and property of the people by the state as the core essence for social-contract and sustainable growth.

Odey Neo

Do you have a groundbreaking story you would like us to publish? Please reach us through info@corp.legit.ng!

We will always remember you as a man who once rule Nigeria and destroy economic growth and development in Nigeria and killings of thousands of innocent citizens may Lucifer keep your own apartment special for your punishment.

Adamu Muhammad

PMB and many gallant Nigerian soldiers commited their lives for one Nigeria, and they have succeeded, we the rest of Nigerian will defend their success, and we will triumph the evils of separators.

Ogunboye Frontman Oluwole

The birth of the Nigerian State is not Occasion for celebration, it’s a day on which victim of the evil empire should mourn .

Osita Ezebuike

Nigeria is not working. And PMB has not come to make it work. Independent remembrance is annoying.

Onome Figbele

Millions laid down their lives for the liberation of our country. Thousands gave up the ghost to enable us live the life we enjoy now. Happy Independence Day.

Udoka Udeme

Agent of disintegration, baba I hail. Nigeria has never been this divided. We now see ourselves vividly that we are from different regions, tribes and religions.

Source: Legit