Tyler Perry responds strongly to shocking $260m lawsuit from former actor Derek Dixon, denying all allegations

Dixon, who featured in The Oval, claims he was harassed, assaulted, and later blacklisted for refusing Perry’s advances

With a new Madea film and Netflix project on the way, fans weigh in on whether this is true or a targeted takedown

Famed filmmaker and billionaire media mogul Tyler Perry is at the center of a major controversy after a former actor on his TV shows The Oval and Ruthless, Derek Dixon, filed a whopping $260 million lawsuit accusing Perry of s*xual harassment, assault, and professional retaliation.

According to documents obtained by Good Morning America, Dixon alleges the harassment began shortly after they met in 2019.

The lawsuit claims that Perry’s behavior escalated from “strange and untowardly messages” to an alleged assault in January 2020, which was followed by an acting offer on The Oval.

Derek Dixon accuses Tyler Perry of assault during the show, The Oval. Photos: @nollywoodstars/IG

Source: Instagram

“I feared losing my job”: Actor shares alarming experience

Dixon, who says the stress of the ordeal led to him being prescribed antidepressants, alleged that he felt trapped and unable to speak up due to Perry’s influence in the entertainment industry.

The lawsuit claims:

“From this point on, Dixon worked with the constant fear of losing his job if he did not engage with and endure Perry’s sexual harassment,”.

Dixon said he eventually relocated to Santa Monica, California, in an attempt to recover mentally and physically from the situation.

“Fabricated, desperate, and shameful," Perry’s team fires back

In a swift and pointed response, Tyler Perry’s legal representative, Matthew Boyd, denounced the lawsuit as nothing but an attempted shakedown, reportedd Yahoo News.

Boyd stated:

“This is an individual who got close to Tyler Perry for what now appears to be nothing more than setting up a scam. Tyler will not be shaken down, and we are confident these fabricated claims of harassment will fail.”

Boyd did not mince words, assuring the public that Perry intends to fight the suit head-on.

The allegations couldn’t have come at a more sensitive time for Perry, who is set to release Madea’s Destination Wedding on July 11.

His Netflix film Straw, featuring Taraji P. Henson and Teyana Taylor, also premiered recently, drawing huge attention globally.

See the video here:

Nigerians react to Tyler Perry’s lawsuit

banks_of_africa said:

"Why is there always an agenda to cripple rich black men??? And I’m it saying he did it or not… I’m just saying why must it always be a black man?"

thekokoma wrote:

"He just messed up his career! 260M he won't see, Career? Deaddd now! Read all those screenshots not even one inappropriate word and i have a feeling Tyler didn't write those. Or does he really not know the Difference between "there and their"?"

she_is_nasa said:

"Make him more popular please. We love him. Flirting is now called assault?"

mark_iaomai wrote: "Make una no push Tyler to his last straw oh!!! If not taraji dey learn work for Wetin en go do this guy!"

akunwa_ said:

"It’s about to go down!!! I’ve had that feeling that they’d come for Tyler Perry soon."

Tyler Perry featured Taraji P. Henson in his new movie, Straw. Photos: @tylerperry/IG

Source: Getty Images

Woman who re-watched Straw shares deep observations

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a Nigerian woman re-watched Tyler Perry's Netflix film, Straw, and shared her powerful discovery online.

She shared what she realised while re-watching the movie, stating that she didn't notice it while watching the first time.

Her analysis sparked reactions online, with many agreeing they missed that emotional detail and planned to re-watch the film.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng