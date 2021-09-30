A video has got people talking on social media in which passengers could be seen fanning themselves with papers inside a plane

There was commotion on the Turkey-bound plane as a man could be seen complaining and saying he wanted to alight; a lady also stood up to say her piece

Nigerians have shared their reactions over the development as many expressed displeasure over it

There was commotion onboard a Turkey-bound plane due to a faulty air conditioner as passengers could be seen arguing with one another.

In a video that was shared on Instagram by @instablog9ja, passengers could be seen fanning themselves with papers as they argued.

There was commotion on a Turkey-bound plane due to faulty AC. Photo credit: @instablog9ja

A man in singlet stood up and said he would like to alight from the plane while a lady could be seen also arguing.

Legit.ng could not confirm the name of the airline as @instablog9ja didn't give too many details about the video.

Social media reacts

Social media users soon flooded the comment section of the post to share their thoughts on the development.

Reacting, Nigerian actor @ijebuu said:

"Pls just open the nearest door to you… simple."

@heishighstar1 commented:

"Omo God no go allow me enter plane wey o get A.c oo omo."

@lillys_clothings wrote:

"I never ever want to witness this cos am already claustrophobic."

@just1_icon said:

"Pls correct me if I'm wrong.. Did I hear one baba dey shout "I want to come down"?.. Come down where? shey you dey mad nii."

@mary.ekezie commented:

"September no be anybody’s age mate."

@_amahcah said:

"Omoooo... I can't imagine how uncomfortable and hot the plane will be.. And imagine someone breaking a window out of frustration."

Video shows aircraft passengers fanning themselves with papers

Legit.ng previously reported that a video got people talking on social media in which passengers could be seen fanning themselves with papers due to the unavailability of air conditioner inside a plane in Abuja.

In the video that was shared by @instablog9ja, the passengers fanned themselves even as they disembarked from the plane.

The name of the airline was not mentioned in the caption as the video was shared on social media.

