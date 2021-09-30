After losing the top spot earlier in 2021, Elon Musk is now back on the top spot as the richest human in the world

With an estimated net worth of $200.4 billion (N82,304,000,000,000), he has outpaced other billionaires like Microsoft Giant Bill Gates and Amazon's Jeff Bezos

Elon started the year with a net worth pegged at around $74 billion (N30,452,480,000,000), a mark he surpassed as Tesla shares soared

Fox Business News has reported that Elon Musk has reclaimed the top position on the world wealth ranking.

With the new position, the Tesla and Space X founder had a fortune of $200.4 billion (N82,468,608,000,000) at the time this report was written.

He lost the position earlier in the year. Photo source: Britta Pedersen-Pool

Source: Getty Images

He defeated Bezos

With the new position, Jeff Bezos lost the spot with a fortune of $193.1 billion (N79,464,512,000,000). Others below him are Bernad Arnault, Bill Gates, and Mark Zuckerberg.

It should be noted that Elon’s wealth was around $74 billion (N30,452,480,000,000) earlier in the year.

Elon lost the spot earlier

He has now become the third person to surpass the $200 billion (N82,304,000,000,000) wealth milestone. In January, he was the first the richest person before Jeff Bezos dethroned a month after.

Rich but keep it simple

Meanwhile, Legit.ng earlier reported that Musk was living in a small rented house after selling his real estate assets.

The American centibillionaire owns just one house in the Bay area and his primary residence is a tiny box house that he rents from his rocket company.

The tiny house that measures approximately 37.2 square metres is located in Boca Chics, Texas.

Jeff wanted a space contract

In other news, Bezos was competing for a very important contract to build a vehicle that can land on the moon.

In the bid to win the contract, he offered to cover the sum of $2bn (N823,180,000,000) costs of the project for NASA.

It should be noted that earlier in the year in April, the agency gave the work to Elon Musk while it rejected the bid made by Bezos’ company, Blue Origin.

The contract is meant to build a landing system that will take astronauts to the lunar surface of the moon as soon as 2024.

Source: Legit Newspaper