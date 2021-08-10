Jeff Bezos in the bid to get back into a space contract he lost to Elon Musk company has offered to provide $2bn if considered

Ever since the contract to build a human landing system on the moon was given to Space X, NASA has been struggling with funding

The contact is targetting at making a system that can take astronauts to the lunar as earlier as three years from now

PAY ATTENTION: Legit.ng is on a mission to support vulnerable children of Calabar – join the initiative on Patreon, let’s change more lives together!

The world’s richest man, Jeff Bezos, is competing for a very important contract to build a vehicle that can land on the moon.

In the bid to win the contract, BBC reports that he has offered to cover the sum of $2bn (N823,180,000,000) costs of the project for NASA.

Jeff Bezos wants to win the contract from Elon Musk. Photo source: Joe Raedle, Al Drago

Source: Getty Images

It should be noted that earlier in the year in April, the agency gave the contract to Elon Musk while it rejected the bid made by Bezos’ company, Blue Origin.

The contract is meant to build a landing system that will take astronauts to the lunar surface of the moon as soon as 2024.

Due to the funding problem NASA has been experiencing, it can only give the contract to just one company. Out of the $3.3bn (N1,358,247,000,000) it needed, Congress only sent $850m (N349,851,500,000).

Writing to the head of the agency, Bill Nelson, Bezos said:

"Blue Origin will bridge the HLS [Human Landing System] budgetary funding shortfall by waiving all payments in the current and next two government fiscal years up to $2bn to get the programme back on track right now.

"This offer is not a deferral, but is an outright and permanent waiver of those payments."

Elon Musk’s SpaceX record of performing orbital missions is a big factor that got them the contract in the first place.

In his letter, the richest man in the world also tried to market Blue Origin’s use of hydrogen fuel, a thing NASA had always loved.

Another thing worthy of note is that when Blue Origin earlier lost the contract, it made a protest move to challenge the way the bidding was handled and the adjudication is still in court.

PAY ATTENTION: Download our mobile app to enjoy the latest news update

Meanwhile, Legit.ng earlier reported that the world's richest person, Jeff Bezos, has finally landed in space after travelling with the Blue Origin spacecraft.

Posting the video on his wall, the man said that this is how it started. Sharing a fuller clip of his journey, Sky News gathers that the man returned from space after experiencing the place for minutes.

The same media reports that going to space has always been his childhood dream, something he achieved 52 years later.

Source: Legit.ng