Bandits on Sunday, September 26, took the Evangelical Church of Winning All (ECWA) in Kachia LGA of Kaduna as their target

The evil fellows succeeded in killing a worshipper in the church and another man in Igabi area of the state the same day

Governor Nasir El-Rufai, condemning the act, said it was carried out by criminals who play on religious sensitivity

The Evangelical Church of Winning All (ECWA), in the Gavaciwa in Kachia local government area of Kaduna was attacked on Sunday, September 26.

The incident was confirmed by the state government through the commissioner for internal security and home affairs, Samuel Aruwan, Daily Trust reported.

According to Aruwan, the attackers killed one of the worshippers of ECWA during their evil operation on Sunday morning, ThisDay added.

Governor El-Rufai spoke on the identity of the bandits (Photo: Governor Nasir El-Rufai)

Moreover, the commissioner who condemned the act said that the bandits also killed one Nasiru Abdullahi of Gobirawan Kamacha in the Bina part of Igabi local government area.

Speaking on behalf of Governor Nasir El-Rufai, Aruwan noted that the assailants are the sort of criminals who delight in playing on religious sensitivity.

He stated:

“The governor who expressed sadness over the incident described it as an evil act targeting innocent citizens exercising their constitutional and universal rights to religious freedom.

“The governor added that the attack on the worshippers was a divisive intent of the criminals leveraging religious sensitivity.

“The governor condoled the ECWA Church and the family of the deceased in particular, and prayed for the repose of the soul of the worshipper.”

Bandits stage fresh attack in Kaduna, kill 2, abduct teacher

Meanwhile, in another Kaduna attack, bandits killed two persons and abducted an Arabic and Islamic studies teacher in Kuregu community in Zaria local government area.

The incident happened on Friday, September 24, around 10pm.

A resident of Kuregu community who spoke anonymously said that the two persons killed were members of the community.

He said the victims were just at the wrong place at the wrong time because the bandits came asking for the houses of wealthy individuals in the community when they came across the victims and shot them before abducting an Islamic studies teacher in the community.

