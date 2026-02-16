Editor’s note: In this piece, lawyer Titilope Anifowoshe links Valentine’s Day in Nigeria to violence, corruption, and civic neglect. She explains why the season of love feels different amid the country’s everyday struggles.

February 14th arrives again with its familiar flourish of crimson roses and boxes of chocolate. In Nigeria, we embrace this tradition with our characteristic vibrancy, renewing vows, exchanging gifts, and celebrating the beauty of human connection.

A season of romance prompts reflection on unity, integrity, and shared duty. Photo: DANIEL LEAL / Contributor, OLYMPIA DE MAISMONT / Contributor

Source: Getty Images

But as we adorn ourselves in red this year, we must ask: Does the color represent the warmth of our affection, or has it become a haunting reminder of the blood of the innocent crying out from our soil?

Can love exist in a nation in crisis?

The symbolism of Valentine’s Day must evolve. It is no longer enough to share gifts amongst ourselves while the nation burns. We cannot claim to know love while we remain indifferent to the structural and moral decay eating at the heart of the Giant of Africa. True love, in its most potent form, is patriotism.

We speak of "love," yet we are a nation grappling with a crisis of character. The headlines are heavy with the accounts of kidnappings and killings that have turned our highways into valleys of the shadow of death. We see our youth, the very heartbeat of our future, trading their souls for the fleeting illusions of "Yahoo Yahoo," justifying the exploitation of unsuspecting victims as "survival."

You cannot love a person and cheat them. You cannot love a nation and vandalize the public property meant to serve the common good. Whether it is the politician diverting funds meant for hospitals or the citizen stripping copper wires from streetlights, the root cause is the same: a profound lack of love.

Our faith traditions are unequivocal on this. The Bible, in 1 Corinthians 13:4-5, tells us that love "does not dishonor others, it is not self-seeking." Similarly, the Holy Quran reminds us of our duty to the collective in Surah Al-Ma'idah, verse 2

"And cooperate in righteousness and piety, but do not cooperate in sin and aggression. And fear Allah; indeed, Allah is severe in penalty."

Love and patriotism meet as citizens reflect on Nigeria’s path forward. Photo: PIUS UTOMI EKPEI / Stringer

Source: Getty Images

How love can transform Nigeria

When we truly love Nigeria, empathy becomes our primary policy. If we possessed genuine love, no soul would be relegated to the squalor of an IDP camp while we feast in ivory towers. Terrorism, whether through insurgency in the bush or corruption in the corridors of power, is a symptom of a soul detained by hate and greed.

A patriotic love demands that we stop the deliberate manipulations that ruin our economy for selfish gain. It demands that we quench the fires of religious intolerance fueled by those who profit from our divisions. If we claim to be a people of faith, our love must be visible in how we treat the "stranger" and how we protect the "vulnerable."

This season, let our gift of love be the depth of our #Patriotism. Let our gift for love be the restoration of our #Integrity.

We must move beyond the superficiality of wearing red to the intentionality of being "read" as epistles of kindness. Love is not a passive emotion; it is the courage to do what is right even when no one is watching. It is the decision to build rather than to break, to heal rather than to hurt.

As we celebrate this year, let the spirit of love lead us toward a more compassionate and honest society. Let us love ourselves, let us love our neighbors, and above all, let us love Nigeria not just in words, but in truth and in deed.

Happy Valentine’s Day. May love save our land.

Titilope Anifowoshe is a lawyer and Ambassador of Politics With Value. She writes from Lagos, Nigeria. titilopeanny@gmail.com

Disclaimer: The views and opinions expressed here are those of the author and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of Legit.ng.

Proofreading by James Ojo, copy editor at Legit.ng.

Source: Legit.ng