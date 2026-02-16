Dangote Petroleum Refinery has again lowered the price of products from its refinery

The latest reduction is for its Automotive Gas Oil (AGO) gantry price to N880 per litre

The move by Dangote refinery will help to ease operating costs for factories and small businesses

The Dangote Petroleum Refinery and Petrochemicals has reduced its Automotive Gas Oil (AGO) gantry price to N880 per

The latest price cut is a N30 reduction from the previous rate of N910 per litre.

Petroleumprice.ng reports that the new rate, which took effect on Thursday, Febuary 12 is the refinery’s first diesel price reduction since December 4, 2025.

The adjustment is part of Dangote Refinery’s broader strategy to support Nigeria’s industrialisation drive.

Diesel is a critical energy source for factories, logistics fleets, and small businesses, and lower gantry prices could ease operational costs for manufacturers.

Analysts say that this could, over time, help moderate prices of consumer goods, as energy remains one of the largest cost components in Nigeria’s manufacturing sector.

A Lagos-based energy analyst, who requested anonymity said:

“A reduction in gantry prices gives industrial operators more flexibility to manage production expenses."

Dangote now sells lower than importers

The price cut comes amid growing competition in Lagos’s private depot market.

Several depots have also reduced their AGO prices to N902 per litre. Duport, Ibachem, and Integrated depots all recorded this rate, which was already N8 below Dangote’s previous ex-depot price of N910 per litre.

Recently, the refinery also announced it has reduced the price of petrol by N25 for marketers, expected to be reflected at filling sttaions.

A statement announcing the new rate reads:

"Dangote Petroleum Refinery has reduced the gantry price of Premium Motor Spirit by N25 per litre, lowering its ex-depot/gantry rate from N799 to N774 per litre.

The refinery communicated the price adjustment to marketers on Tuesday, confirming that the new rate takes immediate effect nationwide.

"This is to notify you of a change in our PMS gantry price from N799 per litre to N774 per litre," noted the refinery.

The adjustment further strengthens the competitiveness of locally refined products, as the current landing price of imported PMS from Lome stands at about N793 per litre, compared to Dangote Refinery's ex depot/gantry price of N774 per litre."

Dangote denies petrol import claims

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Dangote Refinery said it has traced the individuals spreading claims that it imported petrol into Nigeria, calling the allegations misleading and intended to sabotage the nation’s refining goals.

The company promised to reveal their identities and motives “at the right time” and take legal action, accusing them of profiting from previous fraudulent financing linked to state refinery repairs.

Dangote refinery added the only petrol it supplies to the Nigerian market is Euro 5–compliant PMS, which undergoes quality testing before distribution.

