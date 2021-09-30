The back and forth between the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission and Senator Orji Uzor Kalu is still ongoing

The Senate chief whip recently got a reprieve from a Federal High Court, but the commission is not backing down anytime soon

The EFCC is insisting that the former governor of Abia state has a case to answer and has proceeded to appeal the case

FCT, Abuja - The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) says it will appeal the ruling by Justice Inyang Ekwo of the Federal High Court stopping the commission from retrying a former governor of Abia state, Senator Orji Uzor Kalu.

Kalu, the Senate chief whip had recently filed an application before the Federal High Court in Abuja to stop his retrial.

The Bawa-led EFCC seems determined to bring Kalu to trial. Photo credit: Nigerian Senate

The EFCC in a statement by its spokesman, Wilson Uwujaren, seen by Legit.ng, argued that the judge erred in its ruling.

The commission further averred that the court erred in its ruling that the Supreme Court did not order the retrial of Kalu.

While the back and forth with the EFCC was ongoing, Kalu decided to pull out of the race to become president of the Weightlifting Federation of Nigeria.

Daily Sun newspaper reports that the decision was reached after due consultation with friends who advised him to pull his weight behind another contestant.

Associates of the former governor have repeatedly claimed that his trial is political and has connections to the 2023 general elections.

Kalu himself had stated in a public fora that his case with the anti-graft commission has a political undertone.

Legit.ng had earlier reported that the Federal High Court sitting in Abuja barred the EFCC from retrying Kalu.

Justice Inyang Ekwo gave the order on Wednesday, September 29, in a judgment.

Kalu was seeking an order of court prohibiting the EFCC from retrying him.

EFCC set to file fresh charges against PDP chieftain Olisa Metuh

Similarly, the EFCC has concluded plans to re-arraign Olisa Metuh, former national publicity secretary of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

A Federal High Court in Abuja fixed Thursday, October 14, for the re-trial of Metuh over an alleged N400 million fraud.

Metuh would be re-tried over allegations of receiving the sum of 400 million from the former national security adviser in 2014 under the administration of Colonel Sambo Dasuki (rtd).

