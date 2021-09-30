A corps member, Rachel Ogochukwu, has shown her grandmother love as she celebrated her in a viral video

The lady said that she had always dreamt of wearing her parent her NYSC uniform, a wish that was almost cut short when her mother died

Many Nigerians who reacted to the fun video she did with her grandma said the woman really had a happy face

A young lady, Rachel Ogochukwu, has celebrated her grandmother in a special way as she dressed her in a National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) uniform.

In a video shared on Instagram, the lady revealed that though it was her dream to wear her mother the uniform, she, unfortunately, passed away before she could serve.

The grandma was amazed by the show of love.

Source: Instagram

My mother died, so I celebrated my grandma

Ogochukwu stated that she decided to give her grandma the honour instead. In the short clip, she ordered the woman to remove her headdress, a command very popular among corps members in orientation camps.

She placed the NYSC cap on the grandmother's shoulder and showed her how to respond when such an order is given.

Watch the video below:

When it was reshared by @instablog9ja, the video gathered over 1,000 comments as at the time of writing this report.

Below are some of the reactions:

kayamata_correct said:

"Awnnnnnn.... May your Mums soul rest in peace."

emsikiz said:

"This gave me good chills. Thanks for sharing this beautiful moment with us."

bighommefatale said:

"Na grandpa way know they value of education we go celebrate."

sauceprince1 said:

"So sweet and beautiful to watch. Grandma’s smile is beautiful, very beautiful. Big shout out her."

Graduate celebrates her brother

Meanwhile, Legit.ng earlier reported that a female corps member, Esther Chidinma Oyekwe, with a high sense of humility paid huge respect to her brother.

Marching in a marketplace, the lady performed a parade to his shop as she addressed the camera, narrating how the man dropped out of school for them after their father died.

Esther said that he made that sacrifice so that she and her siblings could have a good education. The grateful lady, therefore, stated that she would like to give him six salutes to pay her respect.

