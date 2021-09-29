Chief Olusegun Obasanjo, a former president of Nigeria, has said Nigerians need to be peaceful in order to resolve it's challenges

Obasanjo on Wednesday, September 29, explained that unity would ultimately bring peace and progress to the country

According to him, the nation can overcome its various challenges only through working with one another

Abeokuta - Former President Olusegun Obasanjo has revealed that Nigerians need to be peaceful with one another to resolve the nation’s scores of challenges.

The Punch reports that Obasanjo on Wednesday, September 29, appealed to Nigerians to embrace peace and unity, adding that itwould ultimately bring progress in the land.

Nigeria's former president Olusegun Obasanjo has urged Nigerians to embrace peace and unity.

Source: Getty Images

Legit.ng gathered that the former president made the remark during traditional visit of Olowu of Owu, Oba Dr Dosunmu as part of the activities to mark the 2021 Annual Odun Omo Olowu Day celebration.

In a statement by his media aide, Kehinde Akinyemi, Obasanjo stated that the people still need to do more to foster corporation among sections.

While preaching unity among communities, the former Nigerian leader maintain that it is only through working together that the country Nigeria can overcome its challenges.

