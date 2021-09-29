Bandits have reportedly burnt a resident to death in a deadly attack on Sabon Birni local government area of Sokoto state

Two others burnt by the bandits have been rushed to the hospital, according to Sa’idu Ibrahim, the state lawmaker representing the area

Ibrahim added that two persons were shot while many policemen were also missing in the aftermath of the attack

Sabon Birni LGA, Sokoto state - Armed bandits have launched a fresh attack in Sabon Birni local government area of Sokoto state, burning a resident alive.

Daily Trust reported that many policemen were also unaccounted for in the attack which occurred on Wednesday, September 29.

Bandits on Wednesday, September 29, attacked Sabon Birni local government area of Sokoto state. Photo credit: Aminu Waziri Tambuwal

Source: Facebook

Confirming the incident, the member representing Sabon Birni East constituency at the state House of Assembly, Sa’idu Ibrahim, said the bandits were now targeting security formations in the area.

His words:

“They are now looking for where security operatives are stationed because their morale was boosted by their recent attack on a military formation at Dama where many soldiers, policemen and Civil Defence officers were killed.

“So they are now attacking places where they know military, police or other paramilitary camped.

“They shot two persons, including a woman and burnt three others who hid in a grain store; one of them died instantly while the other two are receiving treatment in the hospital."

The lawmaker said the bandits invaded Gatawa because of the presence of the “Operation Puff Ader” camp in the area.

He added:

“As I am talking to you now, many policemen are still missing. We don’t know whether they were abducted or ran away."

Many feared dead as armed bandits attack joint military base

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that an attack by armed bandits on a Nigerian military camp in Sabon Birni local government area of Sokoto state left many personnel dead.

The bandits attacked the base, codenamed “Burkusuma Camp”, in the early hours of Friday, September 24.

Colonel Garba Moyi (rtd), the Sokoto state commissioner for carriers and security matters who confirmed the incident, wasn't sure of the number of casualties. Residents of the area and security sources revealed that the gunmen in their large numbers attacked the base, killing an unknown number of military personnel.

Declare bandits as terrorists, Senate tells Buhari

Meanwhile, the Senate has asked President Muhammadu Buhari to declare bandits terrorising the northern parts of the country as terrorists.

The upper legislative chamber called on the president to declare all known leadership of bandits wanted and prosecute them.

The resolutions of the Senate followed a motion sponsored by Ibrahim Gobir, senator representing Sokoto east, and eight other senators. While moving his motion on the floor of the Senate on Wednesday, September 29, Gobir drew attention to an attack on a military base in Sokoto at the weekend.

Source: Legit.ng