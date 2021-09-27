An unknown number of personnel lost their lives during an attack by armed bandits in Sabon Birni, Sokoto state

The bandits were said to have attacked a joint military camp codenamed “Burkusuma Camp” on Friday, September 24

The unfortunate incident was confirmed by Colonel Garba Moyi (rtd), the Sokoto state commissioner for carriers and security matters

Sabon Birni, Sokoto - An attack by armed bandits on a Nigerian military camp in Sabon Birni local government area of Sokoto state has left many personnel dead.

The bandits attacked the base, codenamed “Burkusuma Camp”, in the early hours of Friday, Friday, September 24, Channels TV reports.

Gunmen suspected to be armed bandits attacked a joint military base in Sokoto state. Photo credit: @NigerianArmy

Colonel Garba Moyi (rtd), the Sokoto state commissioner for carriers and security matters who confirmed the incident, wasn't sure of the number of casualties.

Residents of the area and security sources revealed that the gunmen in their large numbers attacked the base killing an unknown number of military personnel.

In another report by Vanguard, bandits allegedly killed 15 peple in the base located at Dama village.

A Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC) personnel who pleaded anonymity confirmed that three persons from the agency were among the casualties.

Idris Muhammad Gobir, a former chairman of Sabon Birni, said several security operatives in the place are still missing after the attack.

According to him, the bandits also burnt down two patrol vehicles and carted away another one used to convey food items stolen from the villagers.

The spokesman of the 8 Division of the Nigerian Army, Major Yahaya Ngulde is yet to comment on the issue as at the time of filing this report.

