Nigerian Senators have expressed deep concern over recurring attacks and the general spate of insecurity in the country

The upper chamber made a call to President Buhari, demanding he declares the bandits as terrorists, following recent attack on a military base

This development arose as a result of the motion passed by a Senator, Ibrahim Gobir representing Sokoto east

In wake of kidnapping and insecurity alerts in the country, the Senate has asked President Muhammadu Buhari to declare bandits as terrorists.

The Cable reports that the upper legislative chamber called on the president to declare all known leadership of bandits wanted and prosecute them.

The resolutions of the senate followed a motion sponsored by Ibrahim Gobir, senator representing Sokoto east, and eight other senators.

The Senate made an appeal to President Buhari, asking him to declare bandits as terrorists. Photo credit: Nigerian Senate

Source: Facebook

While moving his motion on the floor of the senate on Wednesday, September 29, Gobir drew attention to an attack on a military base in Sokoto at the weekend.

At least 16 security operatives comprising soldiers, police, and the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC) were killed in the attack, a report by Channels TV also indicate.

The senator said losing such a high number of security operatives will deplete the number of personnel the country needs to tackle insecurity.

He said:

“Most of the bandits have now relocated to Sabo Birni and Isa LGAs due to the sustained military operations in Zamfara.”

“The present military onslaught on the bandits is not well coordinated because it is only being orchestrated in Zamfara instead of all front lines ravaged by banditry. The operation should be holistic.”

The motion was adopted after Senate President Ahmad Lawan put it to a voice vote.

Senate seeks N300bn to fix roads in one state

Earlier, an appeal has been made to the federal government for the disbursement of N300 billion that will be used to repair bad roads in Niger state.

This was the decision of the Senate during its plenary on Tuesday, September 28, following a motion on the lamentable roads in many parts of the state.

Moreover, moving the motion, deputy chief whip of the Senate, Senator Aliyu Sabi Abdullahi, disclosed that some of the roads have been blocked by protesting trailer and tanker drivers recently, Legit.ng gathered.

Police, DSS take over National Assembly over planned protest by Legislative workers

Meanwhile Legit.ng had earlier reported that there is a heavy security presence in and around the National Assembly to thwart a planned protest by some legislative aides.

The management on Monday morning, September 27, beefed up security after workers under the auspices of Salary Arrears Affected Legislative Aides (SAALA) vowed to ground activities.

Security personnel including anti-riot and regular policemen, Department of State Services (DSS) personnel and Sergeant-at-Arms have been deployed to the complex manning various entrances and exits.

